PGA Tour starts fund for pro Jarrod Lyle after leukemia recurrence

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) - Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle has gone through a third round of bone marrow transplant, and the PGA Tour wants to help Lyle and his family cope with the medical bills.

The tour announced "January for Jarrod," and part of the program includes a non-tax-deductible gift that can be made at www.youcaring.com/januaryforjarrod. All proceeds go directly to Lyle family to offset daily living, family and medical expenses.

Lyle, who played on the PGA Tour during five seasons over 10 years, suffered a third recurrence of acute myeloid leukemia on Dec. 6. He had the bone marrow transplant in Melbourne, about 90 minutes from his home.

"It's of utmost importance for the PGA Tour family and the golf community to come together and help Jarrod and his family both spiritually and financially during 'January for Jarrod' month," said Andy Pazder, the tour's chief of tournaments and competitions.

Along with gifts, the tour has produced a linear photo of the top 12 players in the world, who are signing beneath their photos. Twelve of them will be auctioned off, with proceeds going to the Lyle family.

Lyle first was diagnosed at age 17, and he went on to earn a PGA Tour card eight years later. His fifth season, which included a tie for fourth at Riviera, was cut short when he had a recurrence and headed home to Australia for chemotherapy and rehabilitation. He returned at the Australian Masters at the end of 2013. He played eight PGA Tour events in 2016 and only three times on the Australasian Tour in 2017.