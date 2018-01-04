Marc Leishman opens with a 67 to lead at Kapalua

1:23 | Golf Trending
Marc Leishman Returns to the Tour With New Purpose
By AP NEWS
Thursday, January 04, 2018

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Coming off his best year, Marc Leishman got off to an ideal start in 2018 with eight birdies and a six-under 67 for a one-shot lead in the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Leishman ran off four straight birdies around the turn and holed a 20-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole. He was one shot ahead of Brian Harman and Jhonattan Vegas in strong wind on the Plantation Course at Kapalua.

Rickie Fowler overcame a double bogey on the 13th hole with two straight birdies and an eagle on the final hole. He shot 69, along with Dustin Johnson and Si Woo Kim.

Defending champion Justin Thomas opened with a 71. Jordan Spieth, who had never shot over par in 12 previous rounds at Kapalua, shot 75.

Marc Leishman carded eight birdies in his first competitive round of 2018 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Gregory Shamus/Getty

 

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN