Introducing The Most Stylish People in Golf: A celebration of fashion, accessories, grooming and much more

The following editor's letter appears in the February issue of GOLF.

Yes, we took a Bubba-sized swing in this issue. Our inaugural Style Issue — on newsstands now — is a bona fide, bone white (a hot color for belts and shoes, we've learned) departure from our norm. It’s a celebration of style, fashion, accessories and grooming.

Instead of swing tips from your favorite PGA and LPGA tour players, we'll lend you their takes on how to smashingly match solids with patterns (among other runway-ready lessons) and why choosing the right tinted sunglass lens is almost as rewarding as shooting a five-under back-nine at a major. I can't wait for the letters to roll in. My guess? Many of you will think we're off our rockers (rockers with 1,000-thread-count supima cotton cushions, of course).

But we can take it, because we believe — firmly — that style is as much a part of the game as bounce angle and Old Tom Morris, the latter who graced the rough links of Old Scotland in…what? A sport coat and tie. The clothes that champions wear are dog-ears in the annals of golf, marking time as deeply as the champions themselves. We associate the game played in the Roaring '20s with the Gatsby-laced vibe of 11-time major winner Walter Hagen's cocktail party–themed threads. The endearing image of Byron Nelson in a spartan, hot-pressed white button-down and muted tie — Baptist church–ready clothes — sparks the memory of 11 straight wins and a no-nonsense strut that powered the country through WWII.

And who can remember anything from '50s-era golf — really — other than men in smart pleats, polos and Kangol-style berets? The '60s? Palmer cool. The '70s? Plaids. Now? Our guess is that many of GOLF's Most Stylish People will long be remembered for their flair and inspiring aesthetic — a sense of fashion certain to trickle down to us B-listers and identify us as golfers in our time. Trust me: You're gonna like the way you look.

Below are several of GOLF's Most Stylish People, as featured in this month's magazine, which also is loaded with dozens of styling tips, grooming secrets, must-have apparel, accessories and so much more. For snaps of the full roster, pick up a copy of the February issue of GOLF.

