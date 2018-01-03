White House says Trump's golf habit has helped make him a successful president

Donald Trump has spent plenty of time at his golf courses during his first year as President, and on Tuesday the White House publicly defended his habit. But they didn't stop there.

When asked what the president has accomplished with all his time on the course, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders suggested golf has improved Trump's presidential performance.

"I think it would certainly be developing deeper and better relationships with members of Congress in which those relationships have helped push forward the president’s agenda ― specifically when it comes to helping get the tax reform and tax cuts passed," Huckabee Sanders said. "He has played golf with a number of senators and used that time certainly to accomplish that."

President Donald Trump waves to the crowd as he participates in the trophy presentation at the 2017 Presidents Cup. Getty Images

Trump, who was a frequent critic of former President Barack Obama's golf addiction during his predecessor's administration, has played about 40 rounds since assuming office and has spent 91 days at his golf courses, according to NBC News.

Trump has played alongside PGA Tour pros, including Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and many more. In the past week alone the president teed it up with Bryson DeChambeau and Fred and Taylor Funk.