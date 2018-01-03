The President and the Pros: A chronicle of Trump's 10 (known!) outings with Tour pros

Say this much about President Trump's golf game: He's not shy about testing it against the best players in the world.

While Trump has sometimes played with lesser talents, including Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe and Republican lawmakers Senators Lindsey Graham and Rand Paul, his playing partners have included a glittery list of Tour pros, ranging from the reigning Player of Year (Justin Thomas) to the greatest players of all time (Jack and Tiger). Here's the lineup of pros (that we know of) who have teed it up with the president since his inauguration. Check back for updates!

Jan. 1, 2018: Fred Funk and Taylor Funk at Trump International in West Palm Beach, Fla. The elder Funk said Trump shot a "legit" even-par 36 on the front nine, adding, "he's definitely a lot better than I thought he was going to be."

Dec. 30, 2017: David Frost at Trump International in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Dec. 26, 2017: Bryson DeChambeau and Dana Quigley at Trump International in West Palm Beach, Fla. DeChambeau wrote of the outing, "A day I will never forget!"

Dec. 23, 2017: Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger and Jim Herman at Trump International in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Nov. 25, 2017: Jack Nicklaus and his son Gary Nicklaus at Trump International in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Nov. 24, 2017: Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson and Brad Faxon at Trump National in Jupiter, Fla. The biggest news from this round came from Faxon, who reported that Woods looked happy and healthy.

After Turkey call I will be heading over to Trump National Golf Club, Jupiter, to play golf (quickly) with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson. Then back to Mar-a-Lago for talks on bringing even more jobs and companies back to the USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

Nov. 5, 2017: Hideki Matsuyama at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Japan. Prime Minister Abe was also present for this trip. Trump later praised both Abe and Matsuyama as "wonderful people."

Playing golf with Prime Minister Abe and Hideki Matsuyama, two wonderful people! pic.twitter.com/vYLULe0o2K — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017

Aug. 5, 2017: Jim Herman at Trump International in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Feb. 19, 2017: Rory McIlroy at Trump International in West Palm Beach, Fla. McIlroy was criticized after being photographed on the course with Trump, leading him to distance himself from the president. "Would I do it again? After the sort of backlash I received, I'd think twice about it," he later said.

Big battle today at Trump International with Clear CEO Garry Singer @McIlroyRory @PaulONeillYES @realDonaldTrump Drain the putt... pic.twitter.com/AZJqEVtlBT — ClearSports (@ClearSportsLLC) February 19, 2017

Feb. 11, 2017: Ernie Els at Trump International in West Palm Beach, Fla. Els called Trump a "proper golfer" after playing with him.