Tiger Woods commits to play Farmers Insurance Open, Genesis Open

Tiger Woods is ready to tee it up again.

Despite a year-end announcement in which Woods did not clarify any tournament plans, the 42-year-old tweeted Thursday saying he will make his 2018 debut at the Farmers Insurance Open (Jan. 25-28) and will play again three weeks later at the Genesis Open (Feb. 15-18).

The Farmers Insurance Open is held at Torrey Pines, where Woods has won eight times in his career, and is also where he began his 2017 slate of events. Woods shot 76-72 last season to miss the cut.

The Genesis Open is held at Riviera Country Club, and is run by Woods's event management company, TGR Live. Woods was expected to play the Genesis last season, but was sidelined after injuring his back at the Dubai Desert Classic in early February.

"I'm very excited to be back at Riviera," Woods said in a statement. "I haven't played at Riviera in a tournament in a very long time. To be able to play in an event that I used to come to as an amateur, as a junior and now as the tournament host, that is on one of the most historic sites in all of golf, it's a dream come true."

These will be the first events Woods plans to play since December's Hero World Challenge, in which Woods returned to competition in impressive fashion, shooting three rounds in the 60s to finish tied for ninth out of 18.