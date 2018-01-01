Top Golf News of the Day 010118

Here is the latest golf news from today.
2:30 | Tour & NewsStories of 2017: President Trump steals the spotlight at U.S. Women's Open
Extra Spin
Hello, 2018: How golfers rang in the new year
Golf stars marked the new year around the world...and many posted their trips, parties and quiet celebrations to social media accounts.
Tour & News
Tiger Woods celebrates birthday by 'shooting' two giant fish
It was a bountiful birthday for Woods, who celebrated turning 42 on December 30 by spending time spearfishing, and he came away with a pretty impressive haul.
Tour & News
Stories of 2017: President Trump steals the spotlight at U.S. Women's Open
Donald Trump became the first sitting President to attend a U.S. Women's Open, and the first one to own the course hosting a major championship.
Tour & News
Tour Confidential: Who will break out and win their first major in 2018?
In this week's Tour Confidential our panel offers their picks for which player will win their first major in 2018, which major event is most appealing and what we can expect from Tiger Woods in the new year.
Instruction
The new way to chip, and turn bogeys into pars and birdies
Top 100 Teacher Joe Hallet's revolutionary chipping method makes it easy to knock the ball close. Here's the new way to hit perfect chips, and save par all day long.
Courses and Travel
The ultimate bucket list: 6 things every golf fanatic must do
From playing with a Tour pro to seeing Augusta with your own two eyes, unforgettable experiences abound. Sure, it might cost you a buck or two, but a lasting golf memory is practically priceless.