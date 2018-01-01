Top Golf News of the Day 010118

Monday, January 01, 2018

Here is the latest golf news from today.

Extra Spin
Hello, 2018: How golfers rang in the new year
Tour & News
Tiger Woods celebrates birthday by 'shooting' two giant fish
2:30 | Tour & News
Stories of 2017: President Trump steals the spotlight at U.S. Women's Open
Tour & News
Tour Confidential: Who will break out and win their first major in 2018?
Courses and Travel
The ultimate bucket list: 6 things every golf fanatic must do
Courses and Travel
The 10 absolute best places for golfers to live in America—right now!
Extra Spin
A 61-year-old grandpa just joined a college golf team (yes, as a player)
Instruction
The new way to chip, and turn bogeys into pars and birdies

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN