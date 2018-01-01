Tiger Woods celebrates birthday by 'shooting' two giant fish

It was a bountiful birthday for Tiger Woods, who celebrated turning 42 on December 30 by spending time spearfishing, and he came away with a pretty impressive haul.

Woods commemorated the outing on Twitter and Instagram, where he posted photos of himself with a cobia and an amberjack, which appear to be several feet long.

Happy birthday to myself :) Nothing like shooting a cobia and an amberjack. pic.twitter.com/fqff602bk3 — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) January 1, 2018

Woods is quickly developing a repuation as a distingushed fisherman. Remember this photo from August?

It appears no sea creature is safe when Woods is on the water!