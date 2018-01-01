Tiger Woods celebrates birthday by 'shooting' two giant fish

1:01 | Tour & News
Tiger Woods ends Hero World Challenge with promising round
Tiger Woods shot 68 to end his week at the Hero World Challenge, his first tournament since early February.
It was a bountiful birthday for Tiger Woods, who celebrated turning 42 on December 30 by spending time spearfishing, and he came away with a pretty impressive haul.
Woods commemorated the outing on Twitter and Instagram, where he posted photos of himself with a cobia and an amberjack, which appear to be several feet long.
Happy birthday to myself :) Nothing like shooting a cobia and an amberjack. pic.twitter.com/fqff602bk3— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) January 1, 2018
Woods is quickly developing a repuation as a distingushed fisherman. Remember this photo from August?
It appears no sea creature is safe when Woods is on the water!