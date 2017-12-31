Top Golf News of the Day 123117

Sunday, December 31, 2017
Here is the latest golf news from today.
 
Tour Confidential: Who will break out and win their first major in 2018?
Behold, the final top-10 list of 2017: One man's year in review
WATCH: Jordan Spieth dunks hole-in-one on simulator and goes bonkers
A relentless rivalry with brother/caddie Austin has propelled DJ to the top of the game
Tiger Woods says 'I would love to play a full schedule in 2018' in reflective year-end message
A 61-year-old grandpa just joined a college golf team (yes, as a player)
Adidas Golf releases tiger shark-inspired 'Niuhi' shoe
 

