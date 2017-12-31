Top Golf News of the Day 123117

Here is the latest golf news from today.
Tour & News
Tiger Woods says 'I would love to play a full schedule in 2018' in reflective year-end message
You May Like
8:27
Tour & News
Tour Confidential: Who will break out and win their first major in 2018?
In this week's Tour Confidential our panel offers their picks for which player will win their first major in 2018, which major event is most appealing and what we can expect from Tiger Woods in the new year.
6:18
Tour & News
Behold, the final top-10 list of 2017: One man's year in review
When it comes down to it, 2017 was a good year for golf, wasn't it? Michael Bamberger takes one last look at his top stories from the year that was.
Tour & News2:57
Stories of 2017: The ups and downs of Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods was in the news a lot in 2017, but not always for what he did on the course.
Extra Spin
WATCH: Jordan Spieth dunks hole-in-one on simulator and goes bonkers
Life is good for Jordan Spieth, who at 24 years old has three major victories and will chase the career Grand Slam in 2018. And it looks like his game is sharp this December.
1:17
Tour & News
Tiger Woods says 'I would love to play a full schedule in 2018' in reflective year-end message
On Friday, just three days before the world rings in 2018, Woods posted a long message on his website reflecting on the year that was.
Extra Spin
A 61-year-old grandpa just joined a college golf team (yes, as a player)
Don Byers, an insurance agent in Nebraska, is one of the newest members of the Bellevue University men’s golf team. Oh, and he's 61 years old.