Tiger Woods says 'I would love to play a full schedule in 2018' in reflective year-end message

It's been an eventful year for Tiger Woods, from his brief return early in the season and his fusion back surgery shortly thereafter, to his DUI arrest in May and his successful comeback at the Hero World Challenge.

On Friday, just three days before the world rings in 2018, Woods posted a long message on his website reflecting on the year that was. While the post is altogether positive and optimistic, Woods says he's unable to commit to any specific tournaments yet, but that he “would love to play a full schedule in 2018."

"What that entails, including back-to-back events, I don’t know," Woods wrote. "I just have to continue to work on my body and game and see where I pan out. I wish I knew where I was going to play and when I was going to play – it’s a lot easier to prep for that – but we really don’t know. This is all unchartered territory."

As far as his foundation's event, the Genesis Open, Tiger once again stopped short of committing to a spot in the field, but assured readers that he would be in attendance at the very least.

Tiger Woods warms up on the range prior to the final round of the Hero World Challenge. Getty Images

"One way or another, I will be at Riviera Country Club in February for the Genesis Open. It’s such an historic site and the course will always have special meaning for me. That’s where it all started back in 1992 when I played in my first PGA Tour event at age 16. My foundation now runs the tournament and it will be great to return to my old stomping grounds."

In addition to the update on his playing plans, Woods dished out numerous thank yous, which included his sponsors, his foundation, his former swing coach Chris Como, and even NBA star Kobe Bryant.

He left a special thank you to fellow PGA Tour pros Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson for playing practice rounds with him in Florida and for offering encouragement during his recovery.

"I can’t express in words how great it felt to be back in the arena and how much I missed it.... I appreciate competitive golf now more than I ever have," Woods wrote. "It was nice to just go out there and chill out, have fun with the guys and needle them. The next step was competition."

You can read Tiger's entire message here.