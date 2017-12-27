Top Golf News of the Day 122717

Wednesday, December 27, 2017

Here is the latest golf news from today:

The Knockdown
#AskAlan: Spieth's engagement, the Tiger-Como split, and Bandon vs. Ireland
Tour & News
Bryson DeChambeau on playing golf with President Trump: "A day I will never forget!"
Tour & News
Ernie Els confirms he was invited to Augusta in April, but not to play the Masters
In January, Tiger Woods made his first official PGA Tour start in more than a year at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.
In January, Tiger Woods made his first official PGA Tour start in more than a year at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.
Robert Beck for Sports Illustrated
Woods putts during the second round at Torrey Pines.
Woods putts during the second round at Torrey Pines.
Robert Beck for Sports Illustrated
Tiger's appearance would be brief. He shot 76-72 and missed the cut.
Tiger's appearance would be brief. He shot 76-72 and missed the cut.
Robert Beck for Sports Illustrated
It would be his last appearance in an official PGA Tour event in 2017.
It would be his last appearance in an official PGA Tour event in 2017.
Robert Beck for Sports Illustrated
Woods's golf bag on the turf at the Farmers Insurance Open.
Woods's golf bag on the turf at the Farmers Insurance Open.
Robert Beck for Sports Illustrated
Jason Day hits a shot during the Farmers Insurance Open. Day played alongside Woods in the first two rounds.
Jason Day hits a shot during the Farmers Insurance Open. Day played alongside Woods in the first two rounds.
Robert Beck for Sports Illustrated
With the Pacific as his backdrop, Jason Day plays away at Torrey Pines.
With the Pacific as his backdrop, Jason Day plays away at Torrey Pines.
Robert Beck for Sports Illustrated
Tiger Woods hits a tee shot surrounded by fans at the Farmers Insurance Open.
Tiger Woods hits a tee shot surrounded by fans at the Farmers Insurance Open.
Robert Beck for Sports Illustrated
In one of the biggest stories of the year, Lexi Thompson was charged four penalty strokes when leading the final round of the ANA Inspiration for a violation from the day before. She would lose the tournament in a playoff.
In one of the biggest stories of the year, Lexi Thompson was charged four penalty strokes when leading the final round of the ANA Inspiration for a violation from the day before. She would lose the tournament in a playoff.
David Cannon/Getty Images
The young American star showed incredible poise after the event while fighting back tears, even signing an autograph for a volunteer.
The young American star showed incredible poise after the event while fighting back tears, even signing an autograph for a volunteer.
David Cannon/Getty Images
Sergio Garcia won the Masters in April in a sudden-death playoff.
Sergio Garcia won the Masters in April in a sudden-death playoff.
Erick W. Rasco for Sports Illustrated
Garcia defeated Justin Rose in a playoff to win. Here he celebrates a momentum-turning eagle on the par-5 15th hole on Sunday.
Garcia defeated Justin Rose in a playoff to win. Here he celebrates a momentum-turning eagle on the par-5 15th hole on Sunday.
Fred Vuich for Sports Illustrated
The win was Garcia's first major championship victory.
The win was Garcia's first major championship victory.
Robert Beck for Sports Illustrated
An official holds Garcia's green jacket before the awards ceremony.
An official holds Garcia's green jacket before the awards ceremony.
Erick W. Rasco for Sports Illustrated
Justin Rose on the 17th hole during the third round of the Masters.
Justin Rose on the 17th hole during the third round of the Masters.
Fred Vuich for Sports Illustrated
Garcia arrives at the green jacket ceremony.
Garcia arrives at the green jacket ceremony.
Erick W. Rasco for Sports Illustrated
A volunteer rakes a bunker during the final round of the Masters.
A volunteer rakes a bunker during the final round of the Masters.
Robert Beck for Sports Illustrated
Spectators await the drama near the 18th hole on Sunday at Augusta National.
Spectators await the drama near the 18th hole on Sunday at Augusta National.
Robert Beck for Sports Illustrated
Garcia's then-fiancee Angela Akins runs onto the green to greet him after his victory.
Garcia's then-fiancee Angela Akins runs onto the green to greet him after his victory.
Robert Beck for Sports Illustrated
Months later the pair celebrated their wedding.
Months later the pair celebrated their wedding.
Robert Beck for Sports Illustrated
Brooks Koepka won the U.S. Open at Erin Hills in June.
Brooks Koepka won the U.S. Open at Erin Hills in June.
Robert Beck for Sports Illustrated
Spectators packed the grandstands at Erin Hills to watch the event.
Spectators packed the grandstands at Erin Hills to watch the event.
Donald Miralle
The flag on the 18th green honored Arnold Palmer and his 1960 U.S. Open victory at Cherry Hills.
The flag on the 18th green honored Arnold Palmer and his 1960 U.S. Open victory at Cherry Hills.
Robert Beck for Sports Illustrated
Brian Harman plays a shot at Erin Hills with one of the course's few trees looming over him.
Brian Harman plays a shot at Erin Hills with one of the course's few trees looming over him.
Donald Miralle
Rickie Fowler tries to will his ball into the hole after a chip shot at the U.S. Open.
Rickie Fowler tries to will his ball into the hole after a chip shot at the U.S. Open.
Kohjiro Kinno for Sports Illustrated
Koepka on the 18th green during the final round.
Koepka on the 18th green during the final round.
Donald Miralle
A member of the operations team peeks out from beneath the grandstands during the U.S. Open.
A member of the operations team peeks out from beneath the grandstands during the U.S. Open.
Jesse Reiter
A plane flies over the U.S. Open carrying a banner that reads: "USGA/LPGA: TAKE A MULLIGAN. DUMP TRUMP".
A plane flies over the U.S. Open carrying a banner that reads: "USGA/LPGA: TAKE A MULLIGAN. DUMP TRUMP".
Jesse Reiter
Another view of the plane at the U.S. Open.
Another view of the plane at the U.S. Open.
Jesse Reiter
A volunteer changes the leaderboard near the 18th hole.
A volunteer changes the leaderboard near the 18th hole.
Jesse Reiter
The lead-up to the 2017 U.S. Women's Open was full of controversy, thanks to the fact that it was held at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. The president himself attended the event watching from an enclosed viewing area, and protesters met him at the course.
The lead-up to the 2017 U.S. Women's Open was full of controversy, thanks to the fact that it was held at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. The president himself attended the event watching from an enclosed viewing area, and protesters met him at the course.
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
Despite the distraction, it turned out to be a great event won by Sung Hyun Park, who went on to win Rookie of the Year while sharing Player of the Year honors.
Despite the distraction, it turned out to be a great event won by Sung Hyun Park, who went on to win Rookie of the Year while sharing Player of the Year honors.
Matt Sullivan/Getty Images
Park with the U.S. Women's Open trophy.
Park with the U.S. Women's Open trophy.
Matt Sullivan/Getty Images
The Open Championship traveled to England's Royal Birkdale Golf Club in July.
The Open Championship traveled to England's Royal Birkdale Golf Club in July.
Thomas Lovelock for Sports Illustrated
Jordan Spieth won the event, capturing his first Claret Jug and third career major title.
Jordan Spieth won the event, capturing his first Claret Jug and third career major title.
Thomas Lovelock for Sports Illustrated
Spieth and the rest of the competitors battled through tough weather conditions in the second round.
Spieth and the rest of the competitors battled through tough weather conditions in the second round.
Thomas Lovelock for Sports Illustrated
Despite leading by three shots heading into the final round, Spieth needed some heroics to win.
Despite leading by three shots heading into the final round, Spieth needed some heroics to win.
Thomas Lovelock for Sports Illustrated
Spieth's saga on the 13th hole, where he hit a recovery shot from the driving range, instantly became Open lore.
Spieth's saga on the 13th hole, where he hit a recovery shot from the driving range, instantly became Open lore.
Thomas Lovelock for Sports Illustrated
Matt Kuchar fought Spieth valiantly throughout Sunday's final round, nearly stealing the title from Jordan's hands.
Matt Kuchar fought Spieth valiantly throughout Sunday's final round, nearly stealing the title from Jordan's hands.
Thomas Lovelock for Sports Illustrated
Kuchar's wife and kids flew in from the U.S. and surprised him on the final green following his heartbreaking loss.
Kuchar's wife and kids flew in from the U.S. and surprised him on the final green following his heartbreaking loss.
Thomas Lovelock for Sports Illustrated
A tournament volunteer during Round 2 at Royal Birkdale.
A tournament volunteer during Round 2 at Royal Birkdale.
Thomas Lovelock for Sports Illustrated
Joost Luiten played from a tough spot in one of Birkdale's pot bunkers.
Joost Luiten played from a tough spot in one of Birkdale's pot bunkers.
Thomas Lovelock for Sports Illustrated
Brooks Koepka hits a shot from the rough during the third round of the Open.
Brooks Koepka hits a shot from the rough during the third round of the Open.
Thomas Lovelock for Sports Illustrated
Spieth strolls through the crowd on Sunday at Birkdale.
Spieth strolls through the crowd on Sunday at Birkdale.
Thomas Lovelock for Sports Illustrated
Spieth navigates a tricky greenside lie flanked by fans during the final round.
Spieth navigates a tricky greenside lie flanked by fans during the final round.
Thomas Lovelock for Sports Illustrated
Spieth's third major win also marked the third leg toward a career grand slam.
Spieth's third major win also marked the third leg toward a career grand slam.
Thomas Lovelock for Sports Illustrated
Justin Thomas won the 2017 PGA Championship to become the third player to win his first major in 2017.
Justin Thomas won the 2017 PGA Championship to become the third player to win his first major in 2017.
Robert Beck for Sports Illustrated
Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina hosted the PGA for the first time.
Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina hosted the PGA for the first time.
Robert Beck for Sports Illustrated
The Wanamaker Trophy sits on its pedestal during the final round.
The Wanamaker Trophy sits on its pedestal during the final round.
Robert Beck for Sports Illustrated
Jordan Spieth entered the PGA with a chance to become the youngest player ever to win the career grand slam.
Jordan Spieth entered the PGA with a chance to become the youngest player ever to win the career grand slam.
Robert Beck for Sports Illustrated
Spieth failed to keep pace with the leaders, finishing T28, 10 shots behind Thomas.
Spieth failed to keep pace with the leaders, finishing T28, 10 shots behind Thomas.
Robert Beck for Sports Illustrated
Spieth during the second round.
Spieth during the second round.
Robert Beck for Sports Illustrated
Spectators' reflections as seen in a pond at Quail Hollow.
Spectators' reflections as seen in a pond at Quail Hollow.
Robert Beck for Sports Illustrated
Spectators' reflections in full color.
Spectators' reflections in full color.
Robert Beck for Sports Illustrated
A blimp soars overhead during the PGA Championship.
A blimp soars overhead during the PGA Championship.
Robert Beck for Sports Illustrated
Thomas and playing partner Hideki Matusyama during the final round.
Thomas and playing partner Hideki Matusyama during the final round.
Robert Beck for Sports Illustrated
Hideki Matsuyama plays out of the rough during the final round.
Hideki Matsuyama plays out of the rough during the final round.
Robert Beck for Sports Illustrated
Bubba Watson blasts out of a bunker during the second round.
Bubba Watson blasts out of a bunker during the second round.
Robert Beck for Sports Illustrated
Jordan Spieth talks with the caddie Michael Greller.
Jordan Spieth talks with the caddie Michael Greller.
Robert Beck for Sports Illustrated
Spieth during the third round.
Spieth during the third round.
Robert Beck for Sports Illustrated
Brooks Koepka hits an iron shot during the PGA.
Brooks Koepka hits an iron shot during the PGA.
Robert Beck for Sports Illustrated
Grayson Murray hits an awkward shot at Quail Hollow.
Grayson Murray hits an awkward shot at Quail Hollow.
Robert Beck for Sports Illustrated
Thomas teeing off, as seen through the trees.
Thomas teeing off, as seen through the trees.
Robert Beck for Sports Illustrated
Thomas smacks a drive.
Thomas smacks a drive.
Robert Beck for Sports Illustrated
Two volunteers carry the Wanamaker's pedestal during the final round.
Two volunteers carry the Wanamaker's pedestal during the final round.
Robert Beck for Sports Illustrated
Thomas would go on to be named Player of the Year thanks in large part to his win at the PGA.
Thomas would go on to be named Player of the Year thanks in large part to his win at the PGA.
Robert Beck for Sports Illustrated
The U.S. team beat Team Europe 16.5-11.5 to reclaim the title.
The U.S. team beat Team Europe 16.5-11.5 to reclaim the title.
Stuart Franklin/Getty Images
Michelle Wie teamed up with Danielle Kang during the event.
Michelle Wie teamed up with Danielle Kang during the event.
Harry How/Getty Images)
Friends Wie and Kang dance on the tee prior to the start of Saturday foursomes matches.
Friends Wie and Kang dance on the tee prior to the start of Saturday foursomes matches.
Harry How/Getty Images
Longtime LPGA veteran Cristie Kerr won twice in 2017, the second of which (at the SIme Darby LPGA Malaysia) was her 20th-career LPGA victory.
Longtime LPGA veteran Cristie Kerr won twice in 2017, the second of which (at the SIme Darby LPGA Malaysia) was her 20th-career LPGA victory.
Stanley Chou/Getty Images
Former World No. 1 Stacy Lewis captured her first victory in over three years at the LPGA Portland Classic in September. A Houston resident, Lewis announced before the event began that she would donate all of her winnings to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.
Former World No. 1 Stacy Lewis captured her first victory in over three years at the LPGA Portland Classic in September. A Houston resident, Lewis announced before the event began that she would donate all of her winnings to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.
Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
Lewis celebrated the end of the long drought with caddie Travis Wilson.
Lewis celebrated the end of the long drought with caddie Travis Wilson.
Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
The 2017 Presidents Cup was held at Liberty National near New York City. The World Trade Center is visible from the New Jersey club.
The 2017 Presidents Cup was held at Liberty National near New York City. The World Trade Center is visible from the New Jersey club.
Stan Badz/PGA Tour/Getty Images
The U.S. Team dominated the matches and reclaimed the Presidents Cup trophy.
The U.S. Team dominated the matches and reclaimed the Presidents Cup trophy.
Stan Badz/PGA Tour/Getty Images
Tiger Woods was a vice captain for the American side, and his presence was felt all week.
Tiger Woods was a vice captain for the American side, and his presence was felt all week.
Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
President Donald Trump attended on Sunday and posed with the victorious U.S. team at the conclusion of the event.
President Donald Trump attended on Sunday and posed with the victorious U.S. team at the conclusion of the event.
David Cannon/Getty Images
Charley Hoffman celebrates with playing partner Kevin Chappell and their caddies after holing a chip shot on the 17th hole during the third day at Liberty National.
Charley Hoffman celebrates with playing partner Kevin Chappell and their caddies after holing a chip shot on the 17th hole during the third day at Liberty National.
Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Phil Mickeson plays a shot during Sunday singles matches as spectators take photos with their phones.
Phil Mickeson plays a shot during Sunday singles matches as spectators take photos with their phones.
David Cannon/Getty Images
Daniel Berger lines up a putt while President Trump's helicopter flies over the Manhattan skyline.
Daniel Berger lines up a putt while President Trump's helicopter flies over the Manhattan skyline.
Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
U.S. fans watch Phil Mickelson in action at Liberty National.
U.S. fans watch Phil Mickelson in action at Liberty National.
Stan Badz/PGA Tour/Getty Images
Rickie Fowler got comfortable to watch Sunday at the Presidents CUp.
Rickie Fowler got comfortable to watch Sunday at the Presidents CUp.
Stan Badz/PGA Tour/Getty Images
The sun rises over Liberty National and Manhattan on Saturday morning at the Presidents Cup.
The sun rises over Liberty National and Manhattan on Saturday morning at the Presidents Cup.
Stan Badz/PGA Tour/Getty Images
Tiger Woods made his return to competition at the his own Hero World Challenge event in December.
Tiger Woods made his return to competition at the his own Hero World Challenge event in December.
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Woods practices putting prior to the event alongside 2017 Player of the Year Justin Thomas.
Woods practices putting prior to the event alongside 2017 Player of the Year Justin Thomas.
Ryan Young/PGA TOUR/Getty Images
Woods played better than anyone expected over the course of 72 holes in the Bahamas.
Woods played better than anyone expected over the course of 72 holes in the Bahamas.
Ryan Young/PGA TOUR/Getty Images
Woods finished eight under par, good for a T9 finish.
Woods finished eight under par, good for a T9 finish.
Ryan Young/PGA TOUR/Getty Images
Tiger reacts after narrowly missing a putt during the second round.
Tiger reacts after narrowly missing a putt during the second round.
Ryan Young/PGA TOUR/Getty Images
Spectators flocked to the range for Tiger's practice sessions.
Spectators flocked to the range for Tiger's practice sessions.
Ryan Young/PGA TOUR/Getty Images
Justin Thomas during the final round at the Hero.
Justin Thomas during the final round at the Hero.
Ryan Young/PGA TOUR/Getty Images
Rickie Fowler won the event thanks to an incredible final-round 61.
Rickie Fowler won the event thanks to an incredible final-round 61.
Ryan Young/PGA TOUR/Getty Images
But Woods, of course, was the main draw.
But Woods, of course, was the main draw.
Ryan Young/PGA TOUR/Getty Images
Woods sported some new gear at the Hero.
Woods sported some new gear at the Hero.
Ryan Young/PGA TOUR/Getty Images
More than anything, Tiger's solid play provided hope for fans that 2018 will see the former No. 1 contend in tournaments.
More than anything, Tiger's solid play provided hope for fans that 2018 will see the former No. 1 contend in tournaments.
Ryan Young/PGA TOUR/Getty Images
93 incredible photos from 2017 you've never seen before
1 93
Close
expandIcon
1 93
Close
Courses and Travel
The Travelin' Joe Awards: The best in courses and travel from 2017
Instruction
Adjust your tee height and setup to seize control of your drives
Tour & News
Scottish government strips Trump Turnberry of generous tax break

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN