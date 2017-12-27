Top Golf News of the Day 122717

Here is the latest golf news from today:
The Knockdown
#AskAlan: Spieth's engagement, the Tiger-Como split, and Bandon vs. Ireland
While Jordan Spieth tied the knot with his high school sweetheart, Tiger Woods severed ties with his most recent swing coach, Chris Como. Alan Shipnuck answers questions on both fronts and much more in this week's edition of #AskAlan.
1:56
Tour & News
Bryson DeChambeau on playing golf with President Trump: "A day I will never forget!"
Bryson DeChambeau took to Instagram to boast about his December 26, 2017 round with President Trump in Florida. "It was truly an honor," DeChambeau wrote.
1:38
Tour & News
Ernie Els confirms he was invited to Augusta in April, but not to play the Masters
Ernie Els says he received an invitation to Augusta National for the first week in April. It just wasn't an invitation to play in the Masters.
Tour & News
93 incredible photos from 2017 you've never seen before
It was a banner year in the golf world, from Sergio's Masters triumph to Justin Thomas's arrival in the ranks of the elite. Here is the story of the golf season told through photos you probably haven't seen before.
6:53
Courses and Travel
The Travelin' Joe Awards: The best in courses and travel from 2017
A Tiger, three eagles and a Cherry on top highlight Travel Editor Joe Passov's last 12 months of road trips and expense reports. The TJs return to honor the best (and the rest) in this year's travel.
Instruction
Adjust your tee height and setup to seize control of your drives
By alternating the height of the tee and tweaking a few other things in your setup, you can greatly enhance your ability to drive the ball both longer and straighter.