Bryson DeChambeau took to Instagram to boast about his day-after-Christmas round with President Trump in Florida, calling it "truly an honor." The round took place at Trump International Golf Club near Mar-a-Lago.

Georgia senator David Perdue and former pro golfer Dana Quigley rounded out the foursome. "It was a day I will never forget! It also never hurts to come back strong on the back nine to win the match! The President is definitely used to doing that!" DeChambeau captioned his photo.

Trump also played with Justin Thomas and Daniel Berger on December 23. The outing on the 26th brings Trump's total number of confirmed rounds of golf since inauguration day to 67.

By comparison, Barack Obama played 27 rounds of golf in the first year of his presidency. But neither can compete with the all-time record holder in the presidential golf category: Woodrow Wilson, who played an average of 150 rounds per year while he was in office from 1913 to 1921.