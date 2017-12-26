Scottish government strips Trump Turnberry of generous tax break

Donald Trump may have scored a big win with the new tax bill he signed into law before Christmas, but one of his Scottish golf courses will see a big tax increase in 2018.

According to Newsweek, the Scottish government is altering a law for 2019 in which struggling business are rendered a tax break to help stay afloat. The change makes it so a property must have a value of less than £1.5 million to receive the benefit.

Trump Turnberry was forgiven around $147,000 in 2017 thanks to the law, but Trump's course, which has hosted several memorable British Opens in the past, will no longer qualify for the windfall under the new rules.

Donald Trump gives a press conference at Trump Turnberry surrounded by his family Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump on June 24, 2016. Getty Images

One member of parliament is more than pleased with the development, according to Newsweek. Green Party member Patrick Harvie told the Sunday Herald, "It's bad enough that he has a business presence in Scotland. It's galling to learn that the public purse is giving him a helping hand."