Did Jordan Spieth propose to his high school sweetheart Annie Verret? It sure looks like it.

By GOLF WIRE
Monday, December 25, 2017

One of golf's brightest young stars appears to be off the market.

According to a photo making its way around social media late on Christmas Eve, Jordan Spieth and high school sweetheart Annie Verret are engaged. Spieth's agent Jay Danzi did not immediately respond to a request for comment from GOLF.com.

Spieth and Verret have long been one of golf's low-key power couples, preferring privacy to the social media fanfare favored by some other stars. The pair started dating as teenagers, and stayed connected despite attending different colleges.

Verret, a standout student at Texas Tech, works as an event coordinator at The First Tee Texas.

Tour player Colt Knost was among the first to congratulate the couple, shouting out the "Golden Boy" and citing the broken hearts of potential Spieth suitors across the world.

 

 

