Ernie Els receives special exemption to play in 2018 Masters

The Big Easy is headed back to Augusta. How's that for a Christmas present?

When Ernie Els teed it up in the 2017 Masters, he was at peace with it being his last go-round at the event. His 2012 Open Championship victory had granted him a 5-year exemption, which was set to run out. Acting accordingly, the South African fan favorite brought friends and family in for the event, and he overcame a 7-putt on his opening hole to made it to the weekend.

But on December 24, the 48-year-old tweeted out that he'd received an early Christmas gift from Augusta: an invitation to return.

Thank you for a Great Xmas present! @TheMasters Can't wait! — Ernie Els (@TheBig_Easy) December 24, 2017

It's the first special exemption issued by the major championship since Ryo Ishikawa received one in 2013.

Assuming Els takes Augusta up on the offer, he will make his 24th appearance in the Masters this coming April. His strong history at the event includes two runner-up finishes and six top-10s. And at a course where experienced players have often played well, The Big Easy will be worth paying attention to come Masters Week this year.

Harry How/Getty Images

