Heroics, heartbreak, and hilarity: Golf's most electric social media moments in 2017

Not all the action came from on the course in 2017. One Tweet, Snap, Instagram post or Facebook status is enough to make headlines.

Whether you were enjoying a tournament with a two-screen experience, recording your buddy's terrible swing, scrolling through feeds at work to see what the #SB2K crew or sharing stories and trash talk with your friends – social media in 2017 played a big part in the lives of golfers and golf fans alike.

Here is the best of the year's golf social media:

A sigh of relief

After feeling the heat to keep his European Tour card, Jamie Donaldson needed to cool off after accomplishing his goal.

After finishing 4th to keep yr card by a shot it’s time for a dip!@EuropeanTour #exausted#letsgethammered pic.twitter.com/I2EFP2FBHy — Jamie Donaldson (@DonaldsonJamie) October 22, 2017

JT, fortune-teller

We all know that Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth are good friends. But is it possible the two are so close that they have a sense for what the other is about to do?

Wouldn't be surprised if @JordanSpieth just holed this bunker shot — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) June 25, 2017

How'd she do that?

The most viral swing from this year didn’t come from on Tour, but rather a private lesson. Hey, whatever works!

There's pro am swings, and then there's this. I'm not making fun, I'm amazed. Actually can move it 200+. #awesome #albertsonsboiseopen pic.twitter.com/t4tH4VtBUY — Steve Wheatcroft (@wheatiePGA) September 14, 2017

Speaking of which, we asked some pros to try and mimic this swing. Let’s see how they fared…

Louie, Louie

With a second-place finish at the PGA Championship, Louis Oosthuizen completed his grand slam of being a runner up at every major. Here's hoping that you "rise up" in 2018, Louie.

Just finished my career grand slam second's .. "I'll rise up" pic.twitter.com/083aRityWn — Louis Oosthuizen (@Louis57TM) August 14, 2017

I don't wanna grow up

When Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth and Smylie Kaufman get together, look out. We’re all left living vicariously through the SB2K17 boys' social feeds.

Yeah, so #sb2k17 is happening.. Follow it all on snapjlthomas34 pic.twitter.com/CdNsNnCUid — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) April 11, 2017

#sb2k17 🙈 A post shared by Smylie Kaufman (@smyliekaufman10) on Apr 12, 2017 at 4:11pm PDT

*Gary Player's Spring Break invite must’ve gotten lost in the mail…

What in the world is going on?

The winner for best player in a drama in 2017 was Jordan Spieth for his performance on the 13th hole at The British Open. Twitter erupted during what Spieth's own caddie described as "absolute chaos" in route to winning the Claret Jug.

I have no idea how to describe what we are seeing from Jordan Spieth here. This is the stuff of legend. #BritishOpen — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) July 23, 2017

I'm out of things to tweet at this point honestly — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) July 23, 2017

Wow! What a wild back nine! Is @JordanSpieth something else? — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) July 23, 2017

Wait, how far?

The most electrifying man in all of Sports and Entertainment, Dwayne Johnson, made a bold statement about his prowess on the golf course, estimating he could drive a ball 490 yards. It’s hard to say which is more likely for the Rock: that distance off the tee or his presidential candidacy.

Let 'em play!

Lexi Thompson lost the ANA Inspiration in heartbreaking fashion after a viewer called in a rules violation, and the golf world was up in arms.

Viewers at home should not be officials wearing stripes. Let's go @Lexi, win this thing anyway. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 3, 2017

Unbelievable. Such a shame for @Lexi. The guy eating cheetos at home shouldn't have a say in the outcome. https://t.co/zCxG8apLzH — Smylie Kaufman (@SmylieKaufman10) April 3, 2017

Who's watching what is happening to @Lexi @LPGA? Can't believe this is happening. A viewers calls in a rule a day late or ever.... Not right — Natalie Gulbis (@natalie_gulbis) April 3, 2017

On the bright side, we won't have to deal with arm-char officials come next year.

Tweet now, think later

Grayson Murray is unafraid to stir up controversy on social media. In 2017 he spoke freely and dealt with the consequences later. You just never know when or what Grayson might fire off. We'd include more examples but, well, most of 'em got deleted.

Imagine if more guys from the PGA tour opened up on social media. Golf would gain popularity not be losing it. — Grayson Murray (@GraysonMurray) March 2, 2017

seriously! How many boring golfers are out there. All their tweets are endorsements. Who cares — Grayson Murray (@GraysonMurray) March 2, 2017

Give the people what/who they want!

Trying to figure whom should get the last spot in your tournament? Give a Twitter poll a shot!

That's exactly what happened at the ShopRite LPGA Classic this year.

#RickFoundAChick

Golf's most eligible bachelor announced his relationship with standout pole vaulter Allison Stokke on Instagram. Is this America’s most athletic couple?

Great minds think alike

Phil and a young fan talked things over before agreeing that Lefty should go for the green in two. Good call, kid.

That's Na going to work for me

Kevin Na wasn't a fan, to say the least, of the playing conditions at Erin Hills for the U.S. Open. But the design company responsible for Erin Hills had a response for Na…

Dear Kevin, Don't hit in the rough. Problem solved. Sincerely, Planet Earth. P.S. Fairway width @ErinHillsGolf is 2-3x most @PGATOUR stops. pic.twitter.com/UxmvZZRdA2 — Hurdzan Golf Design (@HurdzanGolf) June 13, 2017

I have a feeling he's Na going to like the knee-high rough at Shinneock Hils at next year’s U.S. Open, either. OK, I'm Na going to use his last name like that anymore.

Christmas came early for one super fan

Mark Johnson had one goal for 2017: Caddie for Sergio Garcia. After tweeting The Masters champion 206 straight days, Sergio agreed to let Johnson be his looper during the pro-am portion of the British Masters.

Ok @markjohno6969 I think I found the perfect day for you to get a taste of carrying my bag & make your dream come true! Are you ready? — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) January 28, 2017

Yawn

Rory isn’t too "bored" to respond to a critic

More like 200mil... not bad for a "bored" 28 year old... plenty more where that came from. pic.twitter.com/R2nigEaee7 — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) June 17, 2017

What's better than a comeback? A Tiger Woods comeback

Nothing set golf social media on fire quite like Tiger’s series of swing videos. We anxiously waited to see his progress, and it appears there may be a lot to look forward to in 2018!

Smooth iron shots pic.twitter.com/v9XLROZnfW — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) October 7, 2017