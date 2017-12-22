Heroics, heartbreak, and hilarity: Golf's most electric social media moments in 2017

By Tim Reilly
Friday, December 22, 2017

Not all the action came from on the course in 2017. One Tweet, Snap, Instagram post or Facebook status is enough to make headlines.

Whether you were enjoying a tournament with a two-screen experience, recording your buddy's terrible swing, scrolling through feeds at work to see what the #SB2K crew or sharing stories and trash talk with your friends – social media in 2017 played a big part in the lives of golfers and golf fans alike.

Here is the best of the year's golf social media:

A sigh of relief

After feeling the heat to keep his European Tour card, Jamie Donaldson needed to cool off after accomplishing his goal.

JT, fortune-teller

We all know that Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth are good friends. But is it possible the two are so close that they have a sense for what the other is about to do?

How'd she do that?

The most viral swing from this year didn’t come from on Tour, but rather a private lesson. Hey, whatever works!

Speaking of which, we asked some pros to try and mimic this swing. Let’s see how they fared…

Louie, Louie

With a second-place finish at the PGA Championship, Louis Oosthuizen completed his grand slam of being a runner up at every major. Here's hoping that you "rise up" in 2018, Louie.

I don't wanna grow up

When Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth and Smylie Kaufman get together, look out. We’re all left living vicariously through the SB2K17 boys' social feeds.

#sb2k17 🙈

A post shared by Smylie Kaufman (@smyliekaufman10) on

*Gary Player's Spring Break invite must’ve gotten lost in the mail…

What in the world is going on?

The winner for best player in a drama in 2017 was Jordan Spieth for his performance on the 13th hole at The British Open. Twitter erupted during what Spieth's own caddie described as "absolute chaos" in route to winning the Claret Jug.

Wait, how far?

The most electrifying man in all of Sports and Entertainment, Dwayne Johnson, made a bold statement about his prowess on the golf course, estimating he could drive a ball 490 yards. It’s hard to say which is more likely for the Rock: that distance off the tee or his presidential candidacy.

Let 'em play!

Lexi Thompson lost the ANA Inspiration in heartbreaking fashion after a viewer called in a rules violation, and the golf world was up in arms.

On the bright side, we won't have to deal with arm-char officials come next year.

Tweet now, think later

Grayson Murray is unafraid to stir up controversy on social media. In 2017 he spoke freely and dealt with the consequences later. You just never know when or what Grayson might fire off. We'd include more examples but, well, most of 'em got deleted.

Give the people what/who they want!

Trying to figure whom should get the last spot in your tournament? Give a Twitter poll a shot!

That's exactly what happened at the ShopRite LPGA Classic this year.

#RickFoundAChick

Golf's most eligible bachelor announced his relationship with standout pole vaulter Allison Stokke on Instagram. Is this America’s most athletic couple?

When you wish you could still be on vacation! #RickFoundaChick

A post shared by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler) on

Great minds think alike

Phil and a young fan talked things over before agreeing that Lefty should go for the green in two. Good call, kid.

That's Na going to work for me

Kevin Na wasn't a fan, to say the least, of the playing conditions at Erin Hills for the U.S. Open. But the design company responsible for Erin Hills had a response for Na…

I have a feeling he's Na going to like the knee-high rough at Shinneock Hils at next year’s U.S. Open, either. OK, I'm Na going to use his last name like that anymore.

Christmas came early for one super fan

Mark Johnson had one goal for 2017: Caddie for Sergio Garcia. After tweeting The Masters champion 206 straight days, Sergio agreed to let Johnson be his looper during the pro-am portion of the British Masters.

Yawn

Rory isn’t too "bored" to respond to a critic

What's better than a comeback? A Tiger Woods comeback

Nothing set golf social media on fire quite like Tiger’s series of swing videos. We anxiously waited to see his progress, and it appears there may be a lot to look forward to in 2018!

