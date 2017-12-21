Puerto Rico Open to be replaced by PGA Tour charity benefit in 2018

0:48 | Tour & News
Golfers pledge aid for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts
Many pro golfers are pledging money to the Red Cross and other organizations to help with Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts.
By AP NEWS
Thursday, December 21, 2017

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Puerto Rico Open won’t be played next year because of the damage from Hurricane Maria. It will be replaced by an unofficial PGA Tour event for players, other athletes and celebrities to help with recovery work.

The PGA Tour and the Puerto Rico Tourism Company said the Puerto Rico Open will return as a 72-hole, official tournament in 2019 and 2020. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan made the announcement Thursday, saying he hopes the special event in March will help the island rebuild and celebrate Puerto Rico as a golf and travel destination. Tournament organizers hope to raise $500,000.

 Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico plays his second shot on the 12th hole during the final round of the 2017 Puerto Rico Open.

Getty Images

The event will be held at TPC Dorado Beach.

The Puerto Rico Open, held opposite a World Golf Championship in March, has been part of the tour schedule for 10 years and has raised $690,000 for charity groups working with children and health issues.

D.A. Points won this year’s tournament.

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN