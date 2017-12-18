Head of the (Social) Class: A look at Justin Thomas's year through HIS pictures

Form as function: Justin Thomas explains his ability to hit long drives
Justin Thomas is one of the more physically diminutive players on the tour, but he generates a lot of power in that small frame. Here he explains the work that goes into those mammoth drives.
By GOLF WIRE
Monday, December 18, 2017

Sure, Justin Thomas went big on the course, but check out the pictures he put up on social media. The living was bigly off the course, as well.

1/17/17: RANGE ROVERING 

Shoes? Overrated. The ride makes the man.

2/14/17: VALENTINE'S DAY

With girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski, the ultimate sweetheart deal.

4/11/17: SPRING BREAK

JT, Jordan, Rickie, and Smylie — TMI at SB2K17.

5/6/17: THE KENTUCKY DERBY

Justin Thomas/Snapchat

Stylin' and profilin' with Rickie at the Run for the Roses.

5/23/17: CITI FIELD

Justin Thomas/Snapchat

No one looked more baller in '17 than JT, until he went Ty Cobb with the socks.

6/1/17: THE COLUMBUS ZOO

Hanging with big cats (including Tiger) comes with the territory.

6/22/17: SPORTSCENTER

The Worldwide Leader in Golf himself.

7/4/17: FOURTH OF JULY

If you can't tell, we like America

A post shared by Justin Thomas (@justinthomas34) on

Presidents Cup alternate unis for everyone!

7/23/17: AFTER THE BRITISH

Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler/Snapchat

Even when JT didn't win, he still won in 2017.

8/13/17: THE PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Want to thank @NetJets for the upgrade so I had a seat for this bad boy! Won't be leaving my time anytime soon pic.twitter.com/dVsHmMS5Ij

"Please stow all major trophies in the seat in front of you."

9/6/17: JUST FOR KICKS

 

The reward for leaving the field in your dust.

9/24/17: 2016-2017 GOALS

Check, please!

