The PGA of America's two marquee events are headed to Bethpage Black, in no small part thanks to PGA chief Pete Bevacqua's deep ties to the course

5:05 | News
Video flyover of Bethpage Black
By Michael Bamberger
Thursday, December 14, 2017

This is the season for top-10 lists, isn't it? I just saw Tom Doak's top-10 list of the most fun rounds he played in 2017; it arrived the other day in a newsletter-style holiday card. My mind quickly went to one of my own favorite rounds of the year, at Bethpage Black, set up by Pete Bevacqua, the PGA of America chief. That game was in September. Man, that seems like a long time ago.

The Bethpage round was special for any number of reasons. For the place, the people, our camaraderie. It was a day of golf that I regard as some kind of weird reward for my misspent adulthood. Pete had made the tee time and invited a friend since boyhood, Larry Marchini; Jon Miller, the veteran NBC Sports executive; and me.

Pete Bevacqua, CEO of the PGA of America, hits a tee shot at the 2016 KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Getty Images

Pete and Larry and Pete's late father — Dr. Arthur Bevacqua, Westchester County, N.Y., dentist — logged plenty of rounds at Bethpage when Pete and Larry were in high school and college and BPB was a course with great bones, shaggy greens and dirt tees. Pete and Larry's shared history added to the day, no question about that. The match was Larry and Pete against Jon and me. Or, as Jon put it so delicately, "Italians against the Jews." Jon and I played OK, but we didn't have a chance. It was obvious that Pete and Larry have been better-balling their way to $20 paydays for decades. They were never out of the same hole.

The day got me thinking about a monthly Vanity Fair feature, a mirror-of-the-soul personality test called "The Proust Questionnaire." One of its questions is, "When and where were you happiest?" Doak's effort, to reveal his top-10 most fun rounds, is difficult enough, in part because of what gets left out.

In certain moods, the dateline for my answer is a golf course, somewhere in the world. That makes me like you and a million others in our tribe. Drill deep into the head of any golfer, you're going to find some emerald answers to this where-and-when query. It's amazing, hearing Jack Nicklaus talk about some of his schoolboy golf tournaments, Jack Grout in the pro shop, Charlie Nicklaus in the vicinity but not hovering.

I regret that I never asked Arnold Palmer, with the precise language Marcel Proust posed it, where and when he was happiest. But I visited the general subject with Palmer on several occasions. His first visit to Augusta National and his first Masters win would be right near the top, I'm sure of that. His early Tour travels, with his bride Winnie in a 19-foot trailer hitched to their Ford, would be, too — even if they both half-hated it at the time. Memory plays funny games that way.

Tour & News
Bethpage Black to host 2024 Ryder Cup and 2019 PGA Championship

But I believe Arnold's private, true when-and-where moment would have something to do with piloting his own airplane, enveloped in the deep serenity of cockpit hum, the pleasing backing chorus of a low-voiced air-traffic controller on top of it, with Mother Earth six miles below.

My Bethpage game came the day before the first round of the Presidents Cup. Larry is a New York banker, though that phrase likely gives the wrong impression of him. He doesn't belong to a golf club and he was wearing a baseball hat that carried concentric rings of dried, chalk-white perspiration that could surely be carbon-dated to various dog-day afternoons. Plus, his swing screams caddie yard, not TrackMan. New York banker and working stiff. Pete's the same way. He went to Notre Dame and Georgetown for law school and he logged some years at the USGA and he's joined some fancy clubs. But the vibe he emits is that of a workingman. Guy swings hard.

The 7th hole at Bethpage State Park's Black course.
Jim Krajicek

Pete and Larry caddied together for a decade or so, through high school and college, at a ritzy Westchester club, Bedford Golf & Tennis. They know each other's every move. (They both told me later told me about their gloveless backyard boxing matches, Larry throwing 50 punches to Pete's one, the fights, I sensed, typically ending in split decisions, friendship restored. Isn't that the way of teenage fisticuffs?)

Larry smacked his opening tee shot off the elevated first tee a mile right and into the wrong fairway but still made par. His partner's face registered no surprise. "Larry does that," Pete said. "He'll do that six times a round. He's a great athlete." The comment has stayed with me because Larry doesn't look like a great athlete, but we all know that to make pars in the wind you have to do a lot right, especially on a course like Bethpage Black. It takes athletic skill.

The course, famously public and difficult, is fantastic, and surprisingly playable. (Almost any course is playable if you start each hole from the tee where you belong.) I grew up on Long Island, about 30 miles east of Bethpage, but we headed east for most of our 1970s golf. Back then, the name of Bethpage's architect, A.W. Tillinghast, would have meant little or nothing to me. What we knew was that you had to sleep in your car to get a tee time. In the lore of the place, that was the starting point.

I was surprised to learn that Larry, Pete and Dr. B. didn't sleep in a car for their games. Dentists, more then than now, were apt to take slides on Wednesday afternoons. That was their prime time to play. It was all ritualized.

"Dr. B would be in the basement, doing his billing and we'd be yelling down, 'Let's go, let's go, let's go!'" Larry told me. "He was a great man, but slow. Drove Pete crazy." The day was one round, sometimes an emergency nine, or a full 18 on the longest days, followed by a dunk in the ocean at Cedar Beach, a cold municipal shower, then dinner at a steakhouse in the Bronx called Rota's, old man Rota himself in the back, chomping on a cigar, counting cash, near a wall with a bullet hole in it. Life as a movie.

Pete Bevacqua (right) with his father Dr. Arthur Bevacqua.
Courtesy of Pete Bevacqua

"Dr. B loved golf," Larry said. "When it was just the two of us, he'd say, 'Pete should stick with golf.'" The father died in a car accident, in December 1997, just as Pete was starting his career as a lawyer. He was 64 and Pete was 26. The driver of the other car was a kid caddie at Bedford. Pete, at one point the Bedford caddie master, knew him. Arthur Bevacqua had just dropped Pete's clubs off to get regripped — Neumann wrapped leather! — as a surprise, big-ticket Christmas gift. Pete still carries the invoice in his wallet: 13 grips, $20 each.

These days, the PGA of America and Bethpage Black are attached at the hip, and it would be hard to overstate Bevacqua's role in making that happen. BPB will be the site of the 2019 PGA Championship, slated for May, and the 2024 Ryder Cup, set for early fall. You'll see two different courses, both spectacular. I'm guessing you'll see two or three PGA of America events at Bethpage for decades to come.

"My father would be pinching himself," Pete told me.

"It wouldn't be an ego thing—well, of course, ego would be part of it—but if Dr. B could see where Pete is now, he'd be so happy and proud," Larry told me, out of Pete's earshot.

By email, about two months after our Bethpage game, I asked Pete the Proust question. Where and when were you happiest? It was out of the blue, I offered no golf preamble. As I waited for the response, I wondered (and half-expected) those Bethpage Black games with his father and Larry to show up in my inbox.

Pete wrote:

"Wells, Maine. On any of a number of summer days along Crescent Beach, right on the ocean, a quarter mile down the road from the Wells Lobster Pound that I have frequented each summer since August of '71, three weeks after I was born.

"The time of day is after six and prior to true dusk. Dogs are allowed on the beach after six so dear Fredo can join us. Yes, after Fredo in The Godfather. 'I'm smart! I'm not dumb, like everyone says!' The kids in shorts and sweatshirts. My wife, Tiff, and I in much the same. No shoes, of course."

His response goes on in that vein for a while.

Pete Bevacqua with his wife, Tiffany, and their three children at home in 2015.

Ben Van Hook

I thanked Pete for his letter and asked if his boyhood games at Bethpage Black with his father and Larry were in the running for his where-and-when-were-you-happiest.

"Probably number two," Pete wrote back. "My father was and is the most influential person in my life by a country mile."

After our round, the Jews paid the Italians and our foursome went to the Bethpage clubhouse bar for some Arnold Palmers, etc. Pete and I asked for our drinks to be topped off after our first gulps. The barkeep, a classic New Yorker of the old school, said, "Refills are not free 'round here, fellas." We over-tipped and headed out.

Through the clubhouse windows, I'm guessing Pete could see dirt tees, shaggy greens, his father on a hot Wednesday afternoon, a towel around his neck.

Michael Bamberger may be reached at mbamberger0224@aol.com.

 

Best of Bethpage Here's a collection of Sports Illustrated's best shots from the 109th U.S. Open at Bethpage Black The story of the week was hardly Tiger Woods or Phil Mickelson, but whether the course would hold up and the rain would stop.
Best of Bethpage Here's a collection of Sports Illustrated's best shots from the 109th U.S. Open at Bethpage Black The story of the week was hardly Tiger Woods or Phil Mickelson, but whether the course would hold up and the rain would stop.
Robert Beck/SI
Retief Goosen quietly had a good tournament, shooting 68s in the second and third rounds. A final-round 74 pushed him back to a T16.
Retief Goosen quietly had a good tournament, shooting 68s in the second and third rounds. A final-round 74 pushed him back to a T16.
Robert Beck/SI
Spectators came in all shapes and sizes at Bethpage.
Spectators came in all shapes and sizes at Bethpage.
Simon Bruty/SI
Players battled the high, wet rough all week.
Players battled the high, wet rough all week.
Robert Beck/SI
On Sunday, as the USGA tried to finish the third round and start the final, dark skies threatened Bethpage, but rain never materialized.
On Sunday, as the USGA tried to finish the third round and start the final, dark skies threatened Bethpage, but rain never materialized.
Fred Vuich/SI
Duval has been saying for some time that his game is back, and now he has the performance to prove it.
Duval has been saying for some time that his game is back, and now he has the performance to prove it.
Al Tielemans/SI
A (somewhat) surprise of the tournament was former No. 1 David Duval, who finished in a tie for second with Barnes and Mickelson.
A (somewhat) surprise of the tournament was former No. 1 David Duval, who finished in a tie for second with Barnes and Mickelson.
Robert Beck/SI
Beloved Phil Mickelson had an extra skip in his step with the enthusiastic support from the New York crowd.
Beloved Phil Mickelson had an extra skip in his step with the enthusiastic support from the New York crowd.
Robert Beck/SI
Barnes faltered in the final round, and missed this birdie putt on 18 that would have left him alone at second place.
Barnes faltered in the final round, and missed this birdie putt on 18 that would have left him alone at second place.
Fred Vuich/SI
Little-known Barnes impressed everyone with his record-breaking 36-hole score of eight-under 132.
Little-known Barnes impressed everyone with his record-breaking 36-hole score of eight-under 132.
John Biever/SI
Glover, who hasn't won since 2005, beat Ricky Barnes, Mickelson and David Duval by two strokes.
Glover, who hasn't won since 2005, beat Ricky Barnes, Mickelson and David Duval by two strokes.
Al Tielemans/SI
A stoic Lucas Glover steadily worked his way around the course all week to win his first major championship.
A stoic Lucas Glover steadily worked his way around the course all week to win his first major championship.
Robert Beck/SI
Tiger never really became part of the equation at the U.S. Open, only briefly going under par in the final round of play.
Tiger never really became part of the equation at the U.S. Open, only briefly going under par in the final round of play.
Fred Vuich/SI
He spent a lot of time during the entire major week high-fiving grateful fans and signing autographs.
He spent a lot of time during the entire major week high-fiving grateful fans and signing autographs.
Al Tielemans/SI
Woods, and his grouping of major winners Angel Cabrera and Padraig Harrington, seemed to draw the unlucky tee times, hitting the course whenever the rain clouds appeared.
Woods, and his grouping of major winners Angel Cabrera and Padraig Harrington, seemed to draw the unlucky tee times, hitting the course whenever the rain clouds appeared.
Robert Beck/SI
The weather did not keep the fans away, as they trekked across the course in varying footwear.
The weather did not keep the fans away, as they trekked across the course in varying footwear.
Robert Beck/SI
Camilo Villegas made the cut, but finished a disappointing 11 strokes off the lead at seven over par. &bull; Cooliris 3D gallery: More U.S. Open highlights
Camilo Villegas made the cut, but finished a disappointing 11 strokes off the lead at seven over par. • Cooliris 3D gallery: More U.S. Open highlights
John Biever/SI
Best Sports Illustrated Photos from 2009 U.S. Open at Bethpage Black
1 17
Close
expandIcon
1 17
Close

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN