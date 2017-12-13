A lesson with Tiger Woods just sold for a ridiculous amount of money

By Kevin Cunningham
Wednesday, December 13, 2017

How much would you pay for a lesson with arguably the greatest golfer of all time? One person has now provided an answer to that question, and the figure is staggering.

This week, PGA Tour pros Chris Stroud and Bobby Gates put together a Hurricane Harvey Relief Pro-Am to support those in the Houston-area recovering from the devastating storm that flooded the city for weeks in August.

A draw party was held at the Tiger Woods-designed Bluejack National Tuesday night, and one auction item jumped off the page: a private lesson with Tiger Woods himself.

The winning bid? $210,000, according to ESPN's Bob Harig.

Given Woods's stature in the game, it's not all that surprising that the price for a lesson went so high, especially since all the money is going to charity. But if you followed Tiger in the prime of his career, the idea of him agreeing to a one-on-one lesson with a stranger is at least odd.

Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas practice putting prior to the start of the 2017 Hero World Challenge.

Getty Images

According to the official website, the Hurricane Harvey Relief Pro-Am was "inspired to raise funds to help people affected by the vast devastation from Hurricane Harvey... with the goal of raising $1,000,000 for our flood victims." Over 20 pros from the PGA, LPGA and Champions tours are participating in the event.

