Ellie Day shares story of her heartbreaking miscarriage in Instagram post

Ellie Day, wife of PGA Tour pro Jason Day, announced in an Instagram post Tuesday that she suffered a miscarriage in November.

On Nov. 3, the couple announced they were expecting the birth of their third child. Ellie was due to give birth next June. But shortly after the announcement, Ellie discovered the baby had no heartbeat, she wrote in the post.

"It's taken me some time to get up the courage to post this. I've prayed about this bc I think it matters and I don't take it lightly that I have a platform, albeit small, to share my heart," she wrote.

"On Thanksgiving I lost the baby."

The couple met when Ellie was a waitress in Ohio and have been married since 2009. They have a son, Dash, and a daughter, Lucy, and the family is often visible at Tour events.

In November, Jason had announced his intention to skip the Hero World Challenge to spend time with his family. He played the Australian Open in November but has not played internationally since the WGC-HSBC in late October.

"Hey all. It's been a minute, but it's taken me some time to get up the courage to post this. I've prayed about this bc I think it matters and I don't take it lightly that I have a platform, albeit small, to share my heart. Bear with my, this may be lengthy. Or scroll on, that's fine too.

"A few months ago I was in the thick of event planning. travelling, and mama/wife life. I was rushed and busy and felt so far from God. Just out there on my own trying to do it all (Spoiler - I can't.) I found myself feeling alone in so many ways and unable to even pray. Then I found out I was pregnant. I was surprised by happy. A dear friend reminded me that God gives good gifts and there was a reason for the timing. "You're a good good Father" was playing when I first saw those two lines... Yeah, I definitely cried. "You know just what we need before we say a word."

"Part of the weirdness of our little world is that you know a LOT about our lives... but the cool thing is I have personally experienced you sharing our joys AND our sorrows. I had to put the news out earlier than I planned but if you know me, I am an open book and I probably would have told you if I saw you anyway. Shortly after I posted that photo, I found out the baby had no heartbeat any more. I was devastated. I snuck out the back door of my doctor, a hot, sobbing, mascara-covered mess. Two and a half weeks went by with me battling my heart and brain about what was happening in my body, wondering why this wouldn't just be over. My heart wouldn't take the waiting, or the feeling, or the tiny belly bump poking out any longer. Why did this happen... and now that it's passed why can't my body just accept it and get rid of it? Such a bizarre experience that I never understood before.

"Finally on thanksgiving, I lost the baby. Initially I felt complete despair. And then I saw the baby. Fully intact. Tiny perfect head and face and arms and legs. When I saw it I felt God so much I can't explain it. I felt seen and known. I felt so guilty for wondering if this baby was really in heaven before. This was a perfectly well-thought out, precious life formed in my belly, and it was most certainly went straight to the arms of Jesus. I was so thankful He gave me a peace and joy in the midst of the sadness. Guys we are SO incredibly and beautifully created.

"For some reason this baby wasn't meant to be physically here with our family. But I know there is a greater plan. I have so much peace and gratitude for what I already have... I know I am SO lucky to already have Dash and Lucy. It just feels like this weird scar now... this huge change in plans... wondering what the Lord has for me. Will I be able to have another baby? Will this happen again? Will I be fearful the whole pregnancy next time?

"I know for a fact that MANY of you have gone through this and obviously many have gone through or are going through much worse. My heart goes out to you in a way I could not have fathomed before. No one talks about this... we're usually so nervous to even share we're pregnant until a certain point. And then we just grieve in quiet and it's just kind of odd and very sad.

"I hope you know you aren't alone and I hope you feel God wrap his arms around you when you feel the depths of sorrow and loss."