Sen. Lindsey Graham calls Trump Florida track 'spectacular golf course' after round with president

Republican senators are hard at work trying to pass a tax bill before the end of the year, but one of them took a break Sunday to play one of President Donald Trump's golf courses.

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham teed up with Trump on Sunday at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. According to the Associated Press, "Trump and Graham, who has become a regular golf partner for Trump, discussed the tax bill and upcoming budget talks after they teed off, said White House spokesman Raj Shah."

But apparently it was the golf course that was at the forefront of Graham's mind, as he retweeted the AP's story, adding, "Trump International Golf Club is a spectacular golf course. Great day of fun playing with @POTUS @realDonaldTrump."

Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach is not far from Mar-a-Lago, the president's South Florida estate. Trump has visited the club frequently since he assumed office in January.

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), left, carries one of his golf clubs as he leaves the presidential limo at the White House on October 14, 2017 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Donald Trump is seen at right talking on the phone. The two are returning after playing a round of golf. Getty Images

Despite Sen. Graham's glowing review, the course did not make GOLF's 2017-18 ranking of the Top 100 Courses in the U.S, nor did any Trump-owned course. However, both Trump International Golf Links Aberdeen (No. 46) and Trump Turnberry (No. 16) made GOLF's list of the Top 100 Courses in the World.