Sen. Lindsey Graham calls Trump Florida track 'spectacular golf course' after round with president

1:07 | Tour & News
The real Donald Trump is revealed through his golf game
A lot can be learned about President Donald Trump and the way he conducts business through his golf game. Sports Illustrated went deep to profile the president and his many golf ties.
By Kevin Cunningham
Monday, December 11, 2017

Republican senators are hard at work trying to pass a tax bill before the end of the year, but one of them took a break Sunday to play one of President Donald Trump's golf courses.

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham teed up with Trump on Sunday at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. According to the Associated Press, "Trump and Graham, who has become a regular golf partner for Trump, discussed the tax bill and upcoming budget talks after they teed off, said White House spokesman Raj Shah."

But apparently it was the golf course that was at the forefront of Graham's mind, as he retweeted the AP's story, adding, "Trump International Golf Club is a spectacular golf course. Great day of fun playing with @POTUS @realDonaldTrump."

Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach is not far from Mar-a-Lago, the president's South Florida estate. Trump has visited the club frequently since he assumed office in January.

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), left, carries one of his golf clubs as he leaves the presidential limo at the White House on October 14, 2017 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Donald Trump is seen at right talking on the phone. The two are returning after playing a round of golf.

Getty Images

Despite Sen. Graham's glowing review, the course did not make GOLF's 2017-18 ranking of the Top 100 Courses in the U.S, nor did any Trump-owned course. However, both Trump International Golf Links Aberdeen (No. 46) and Trump Turnberry (No. 16) made GOLF's list of the Top 100 Courses in the World.

The four-time Open Championship venue was already a World Top 20 layout before Donald Trump took the reins. Purists were initially aghast at Trump’s grand plans but architect Martin Ebert won over the skeptics in 2016 with inspired changes that included converting the legendary par-4 ninth into a stunning par-3, repurposing the par-4 10th as a par-5 and creating a brand new par-3 11th, all set closer to the sea.
1. Trump Turnberry (Ailsa), Turnberry, Scotland
The four-time Open Championship venue was already a World Top 20 layout before Donald Trump took the reins. Purists were initially aghast at Trump’s grand plans but architect Martin Ebert won over the skeptics in 2016 with inspired changes that included converting the legendary par-4 ninth into a stunning par-3, repurposing the par-4 10th as a par-5 and creating a brand new par-3 11th, all set closer to the sea.
Getty Images
Blend the towering dunes of Ballybunion, the relentless challenge of Carnoustie and the legendary bombast of Donald Trump and you’d have a British Open for the ages. Trump Scotland serves up a superb collection of par-3s and a set of fully exposed back tees perched atop sandhills. The standout on the back is the 14th, with its valley fairway and glorious North Sea vistas.
2. Trump International Golf Links Scotland, Aberdeen, Scotland
Blend the towering dunes of Ballybunion, the relentless challenge of Carnoustie and the legendary bombast of Donald Trump and you’d have a British Open for the ages. Trump Scotland serves up a superb collection of par-3s and a set of fully exposed back tees perched atop sandhills. The standout on the back is the 14th, with its valley fairway and glorious North Sea vistas.
Getty Images
Venue for the 2017 U.S. Women’s Open and 2022 PGA Championship, this 2004 Tom Fazio creation unfolds over rolling horse country terrain in rural New Jersey. Its massive scale provides for a 7,560-yard layout, with huge bunkers, extra-large greens and plenty of risk/reward options. A 2015 redesign involving the closing holes has been well-received.
3. Trump National Golf Club Bedminster (Old), Bedminster, N.J.
Venue for the 2017 U.S. Women’s Open and 2022 PGA Championship, this 2004 Tom Fazio creation unfolds over rolling horse country terrain in rural New Jersey. Its massive scale provides for a 7,560-yard layout, with huge bunkers, extra-large greens and plenty of risk/reward options. A 2015 redesign involving the closing holes has been well-received.
Brian Morgan
Tucked behind some of the most massive entrance gates in golf, Trump International is anything but subtle. This relentlessly tough 1999 Jim Fazio design was sculpted from poker table-flat terrain and features wild contouring. The 15th and 18th tee boxes are perched atop a six-story dune and the par-4 14th calls for an uphill approach that’s akin to hitting to the top of the clubhouse. Mature trees, sprawling bunkers, shrubs, flowers, lakes and creeks grace virtually every hole.
4. Trump International Golf Club, West Palm Beach, Fla.
Tucked behind some of the most massive entrance gates in golf, Trump International is anything but subtle. This relentlessly tough 1999 Jim Fazio design was sculpted from poker table-flat terrain and features wild contouring. The 15th and 18th tee boxes are perched atop a six-story dune and the par-4 14th calls for an uphill approach that’s akin to hitting to the top of the clubhouse. Mature trees, sprawling bunkers, shrubs, flowers, lakes and creeks grace virtually every hole.
Getty Images
In contrast to its older sibling, this 2008 Tommy Fazio course exudes an Old World feel, with stylish bunkering, small, brilliantly contoured greens and tremendous variety with an ideal blend of open and wooded holes, many framed with fescues that make it resemble a British heathland layout. The only modern concession is the island green par-3 14th. Jordan Spieth captured the 2009 U.S. Junior Amateur here.
5. Trump National Golf Club Bedminster (New), Bedminster, N.J.
In contrast to its older sibling, this 2008 Tommy Fazio course exudes an Old World feel, with stylish bunkering, small, brilliantly contoured greens and tremendous variety with an ideal blend of open and wooded holes, many framed with fescues that make it resemble a British heathland layout. The only modern concession is the island green par-3 14th. Jordan Spieth captured the 2009 U.S. Junior Amateur here.
Brian Morgan
This 2002 Greg Norman design was sculpted from massive sandhills at the ocean’s edge. Always a fan favorite, despite some design hiccups caused by environmental issues, Doonbeg’s flaws were fixed by architect Martin Hawtree in 2015-’16. Greens were re-contoured or repositioned and several holes were redesigned, including a new beachside par-3 14th.
6. Trump Doonbeg, Doonbeg, Ireland
This 2002 Greg Norman design was sculpted from massive sandhills at the ocean’s edge. Always a fan favorite, despite some design hiccups caused by environmental issues, Doonbeg’s flaws were fixed by architect Martin Hawtree in 2015-’16. Greens were re-contoured or repositioned and several holes were redesigned, including a new beachside par-3 14th.
Getty Images
Venue for the 2017 Senior PGA Championship, this renovated layout could almost be considered an entirely new course. Trump cobbled together holes from existing Tom Fazio and Arthur Hills designs, added a few new holes and yanked out a line of huge trees to provide spectacular unobstructed views of the Potomac River.
7. Trump National Golf Club of Washington D.C. (Championship), Potomac, Va.
Venue for the 2017 Senior PGA Championship, this renovated layout could almost be considered an entirely new course. Trump cobbled together holes from existing Tom Fazio and Arthur Hills designs, added a few new holes and yanked out a line of huge trees to provide spectacular unobstructed views of the Potomac River.
Brian Morgan/Trump Organization
An extraordinary makeover from Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner took what had become a tired resort course and turned it into one of the toughest tests on the PGA Tour--for two years, anyway--a fire-breather that once again lived up to its name. Newly installed teeth in the form of added yardage, altered angles, contoured greens and steeper slopes around the greens dramatically altered the layout, strengthening it in every way.
8. Trump National Doral (Blue Monster), Miami, Fla.
An extraordinary makeover from Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner took what had become a tired resort course and turned it into one of the toughest tests on the PGA Tour--for two years, anyway--a fire-breather that once again lived up to its name. Newly installed teeth in the form of added yardage, altered angles, contoured greens and steeper slopes around the greens dramatically altered the layout, strengthening it in every way.
Courtesy of Trump National Golf Club Doral
The world’s only Donald J. Trump Signature design features a spectacular bluff-top setting above the Pacific, some 40 minutes south of LAX. Somewhat hemmed in amid the rolling horse country of the Palos Verdes Peninsula, few courses in America offers such exquisite vistas. Pete Dye and Tom Fazio contributed to Trump’s original design and recently, Gil Hanse has installed some classical features.
9. Trump National Los Angeles, Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.
The world’s only Donald J. Trump Signature design features a spectacular bluff-top setting above the Pacific, some 40 minutes south of LAX. Somewhat hemmed in amid the rolling horse country of the Palos Verdes Peninsula, few courses in America offers such exquisite vistas. Pete Dye and Tom Fazio contributed to Trump’s original design and recently, Gil Hanse has installed some classical features.
Getty Images
New York City finally has a track to challenge Bethpage Black for public-access state supremacy. This 2015 Jack Nicklaus creation, with John Sanford consulting, is a treeless faux-links, complete with dunes and fescue grasses framing the fairways and options around the greens. Most memorable, however, are the Gotham visuals, from the Whitestone Bridge to the East River to the Manhattan skyline.
10. Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, Bronx, N.Y.
New York City finally has a track to challenge Bethpage Black for public-access state supremacy. This 2015 Jack Nicklaus creation, with John Sanford consulting, is a treeless faux-links, complete with dunes and fescue grasses framing the fairways and options around the greens. Most memorable, however, are the Gotham visuals, from the Whitestone Bridge to the East River to the Manhattan skyline.
Getty Images
Donald Trump’s 10 best golf courses
1 10
Close
expandIcon
1 10
Close

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN