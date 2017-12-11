Intoxicated carjacker crashes stolen taxi at Trump National Golf Club

An intoxicated carjacker crashed a stolen taxi into a gate at Trump National Golf Club as he made his escape late Saturday night, according to Jupiter, Fla. police.

The Palm Beach Post reports that Robert Smith, 52, a resident of Manasquan, N.J., got into a cab at the Square Grouper Tiki Bar just before 11 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 9.

Smith was unable to provide the address of where he was going, so the cab driver stopped outside the front entrance of Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter to get more information about Smith's destination using Smith's cell phone. While the cab was stopped, Smith struck the cab driver several times in the back of the head.

Robert Smith, 52, was released on $5,000 bond Monday afternoon. Palm Beach Sheriff's Office

According to the report, a nearby security guard noticed the altercation, and when he approached the car both Smith and the cab driver got out of the vehicle. Smith then got into the driver's seat and fled the scene in the cab, crashing through the club's security gate on his way.

Police tracked the cab to Smith's residence, where they found it with its doors open and blood on the ground. After kicking in the door at Smith's residence, officers found Smith lying on his bed, covered in blood. Officers reported that Smith was drunk and having trouble standing. Smith told police he didn't do anything wrong and that he suffered injuries when he fell on his face, according to the arrest report.

Smith was taken to Jupiter Medical Center and subsequently transported to Palm Beach County Jail, where he was booked at 4:22 a.m. Sunday morning under arrest for "robbery - carjacking without firearm or weapon." He was released Monday at 2:25 p.m. on $5,000 bond.