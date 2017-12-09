A Tiger Woods comeback that sticks? Greg Norman is still skeptical

Tiger Woods surprised the world last week at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, turning in a performance that silenced some of his most outspoken critics. He finished T9 and 8-under for the week, enough to encourage optimism among his fans.

Even the Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee, who has long doubted that Woods will ever play at the level he once did, admitted he had been wrong about this latest attempt at a comeback. "I didn't think he'd come back with this much speed. I didn't think his swing would be this good. I didn't think he'd look this good," Chamblee said on Sunday.

But not everyone is convinced. Speaking at a press conference for the QBE Shootout this week, Greg Norman sounded a note of skepticism. He wondered how Woods would fare under more pressure, against a bigger field and on a tougher course, especially given Woods’s many injuries over the years.

"You just hope it continues on for him, because a lot of the stuff he’s done has been self inflicted," he said, speaking of the "wear and tear" on the body from being a "power player." "I hope he manages his expectations more than everybody else's expectations being (that) he's going to come back and be Tiger of the past," Norman said.