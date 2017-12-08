Rory McIlroy's best friend will continue as his caddie for the 2018 season

There's one less dream job on the market.

With a busy schedule on the horizon for the beginning of 2018, Rory McIlroy will stick with best friend Harry Diamond as his caddie, according to a report from The Guardian.

Diamond caddied for McIlroy in seven events in 2017 as the golf world speculated who would permanently take over for Rory's longtime looper J.P. Fitzgerald.

According to The Guardian, "a continued and positive connection with Diamond, who is also close to the former world No. 1's coach Michael Bannon, is preferable to trying to establish a new relationship with a caddie."

Rory McIlroy will stick with longtime friend Harry Diamond as his caddie for the coming year. Getty Images

McIlroy, who is trying to complete the career grand slam at the Masters in April, is scheduled to tee it up eight times in the leadup to Augusta. That will mean appearances at the HSBC Championship in Abu Dhabi, the Dubai Desert Classic, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the Genesis Open, the Honda Classic, the Valspar Championship, the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the World Match Play Championship.

"I'm not getting any younger," McIlroy told reporters in September before his recent layoff. "I'm not old, but when you look at all of the guys that are coming up behind me... I want to do everything I can to leave no stone unturned and be able to just make sure that I feel as prepared as I possibly can be going into every event."