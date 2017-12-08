Rickie Fowler grants man's dying wish, dedicates Hero win to 'Dr. Reyes'

By Dylan Dethier
Friday, December 08, 2017

In late October, Rickie Fowler flew to Atlanta to play golf with Dr. Reyes, a man battling pancreatic cancer who wanted to play with Fowler as one of his last wishes.

Reyes died the Sunday before the Hero World Challenge. On Thursday, Fowler paid homage to their round together in an Instagram post and dedicated his victory in the Bahamas to his late playing partner. Fowler remembers the day fondly:

"We shared a cart and shared plenty of laughs along the way!" Fowler wrote. "I think some of his putting rubbed off on me too as he made plenty that day! It was a day I will remember for the rest of my life!

"Thank you Dr. Reyes, and the win last week was for you!"

Fowler shot a final-round 11-under 61 that required just 21 putts en route to a four-shot victory at the Hero World Challenge.

A post shared by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler) on

