Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger: 'I hope my son plays golf', not 'violent' football

Pittsburgh Steelers star quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has had a long and successful career in the NFL, but a recent injury to a teammate has him reevaluating his place in the game and wondering whether or not his son should pick up a less violent sport.

On Monday night, Roethlisberger witnessed his teammate Ryan Shazier suffer a gruesome injury and get carted off the field during the Steelers game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The two-time Super Bowl MVP used his weekly radio show on 93.7 FM in Pittsburgh to expound on his feelings about violence in football (h/t to triblive.com).

"It's a violent game. And this game always seems to be that way. It's crazy, this sport we play," Roethlisberger said.

Ben Roethlisberger during the pro-am as a preview for the 2009 Kraft Nabisco Championship. Getty Images

The father of three then touched on the potential for his kids to follow in his footsteps on the gridiron, and how he'd prefer his son to take up a safer sport.

"I hope my son plays golf... If he wants to play football, that's fine, too. But it's a tough sport. It's not for everyone. If he wants to do it, I'll encourage it. If he doesn't, I'm just fine with that as well."

Roethlisberger is an avid golfer himself and says that the threat of injury in his chosen career had him considering an early retirement (and more time on the golf course) this past offseason.