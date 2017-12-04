Tiger jumps more than 500 spots in World Golf Rankings

It was less than four years ago that Tiger Woods was the top-ranked player in the game, and if he hopes to get back to that level, he's got a long road ahead of him.

But Woods took the first leap when Monday's rankings were released, jumping from No. 1199 all the way to No. 668 following his t-9 performance at this weekend's Hero World Challenge. Even in the no-cut, limited-field event, world ranking points were issued, allowing Woods to climb — not fall — for the first time since last year's Hero, when he finished 15th.

After that event, Woods moved to 650th in the world. When he failed to gain points in his subsequent starts — a missed cut at the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open and a WD at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic — he slipped to No. 674.

This is the highest ranking he has achieved since then. Tied with Woods at No. 668 is Rico Hoey, who earned six top-10s on the Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada this year, including a win at the Freedom 55 Financial Championship.