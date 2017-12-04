Brandel Chamblee: 'I was wrong' about Tiger Woods's comeback

Brandel Chamblee left the Hero World Challenge very impressed with Woods's game.
By Sean Zak
Monday, December 04, 2017

Of all the things to come out of Tiger Woods's comeback at the Hero World Challenge, this might have been the most surprising: Brandel Chamblee admits he was wrong about Woods.

Not long after Woods signed for a 68 Sunday afternoon, Chamblee, Frank Nobilo and Trevor Immelman discussed the week in full. Chamblee wasted no time setting the record straight.

"I was wrong," Chamblee said. "I didn't think he'd come back with this much speed. I didn't think his swing would be this good. I didn't think he'd look this good. I didn't think his irons would be this good."

That doesn't make Chamblee unique — many people expected little to no success on the course from Woods — but the analyst has made a career of critiquing Woods and his swing. Sunday offered a much different tune.

While Chamblee was sure to note Woods’s short game still needs work, he finished by saying, "I think we can all agree he can contend and probably win golf tournaments with this move." Check out the full video below.

