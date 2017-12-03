WATCH: Tiger Woods drives green at 336-yard par 4, makes eagle

Taking a look at Tiger's swing
The GOLF Live team takes a look at Tiger's swing from 2010 and his swing now. Is Tiger all the way back?
By Alan Bastable
Sunday, December 03, 2017

One part of Tiger Woods’s game that has shown little signs of rust at the Hero World Challenge: his driving. 

All week long Woods has been blasting tee shots past his opponents, including the long-bombing Justin Thomas, and early on Sunday the stripe show continued at the 336-yard par-4 7th, where Woods drove the green.

His high-flying drive landed just in front of the putting surface from where it bounded up onto the green to 25 feet above the the hole.

From there? Yep, draino. Through four holes Sunday, Woods is four-under. 

Check it out:

Here’s another visual of Woods’s power game: his tee shot on the par-4 3rd compared to JT’s: 

