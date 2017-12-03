Tiger Woods closes Hero World Challenge with strong round, shoots 68

NASSAU, Bahamas — Is this the new norm? It just might be. For the third time in four days, Tiger Woods showed masterful control of his golf ball en route to a round in the 60s, closing the Hero World Challenge with a four-under 68 Sunday.

Woods made six birdies and an eagle during his final round to cap off a memorable and impressive comeback to professional competition.

Woods, who took a step back Saturday with a 75, came out firing with his driver, hitting every fairway on the front nine. He converted birdies on the 3rd, 5th and 9th holes in addition to an eagle on the par-4 7th after driving the green.

It was a front nine 31 for the second time this week, and a sort of affirmation of Woods's impressive 69-68 start to the week. Though he made a double bogey on the 10th hole — his first double of the week — Woods added three birdies on his back nine before he closed with a pair of bogeys. He lipped out a short putt on the 18th hole for par.

It is not clear when Woods will play another event, but the expectation is at least he will compete again on the PGA Tour sometime in January. As for now, the comeback has been considered a success.