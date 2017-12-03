Rickie Fowler begins final round of Hero with 7 straight birdies, makes turn in 28 to grab lead

Rickie Fowler made eight birdies and one par on his front nine Sunday.
Getty Images
By Josh Berhow
Sunday, December 03, 2017

NASSAU, Bahamas — Rickie Fowler ended his third round of the Hero World Challenge with a double bogey Saturday.

He's started his fourth round a touch better.

Fowler rattled off seven straight birdies to open his final round, including a hole out from the sand on no. 5, and took the outright lead from Charley Hoffman, who made bogeys on the 4th and 5th. Fowler started the day seven shots behind Hoffman.

Fowler stretched his lead by two when he birdied the 9th, making the turn in 28. Check out some of Fowler's highlights below. You can follow the final round here.

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN