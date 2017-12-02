WATCH: Tiger's kids, girlfriend wish him luck before Rd. 3 of the Hero World Challenge

By GOLF WIRE
Saturday, December 02, 2017

Tiger Woods has gotten plenty of well-wishes from fans during his return to competition this week, but there are a couple supporters who no doubt matter a little extra.

On his way to the first tee Saturday, Woods got some good luck hugs from his daughter Sam and his son Charlie, who were accompanied by Woods's girlfriend Erica Herman.

No matter how Saturday's round goes, Woods has a good team with him in the Bahamas this week.

Tiger Woods made his first public appearance with new girlfriend Erica Herman at the 2017 Presidents Cup at Liberty National.
Woods was a U.S. team assistant captain at the Presidents Cup.
While Woods made no statement about the nature of their relationship, Herman was wearing a "player spouse" credential at the event, as were the other players' wives and girlfriends.
Herman is 33 years old.
She is the general manager at Woods' Florida restaurant, The Woods Jupiter
Woods and Herman chat with former caddie and current Golf Channel reporter Jim "Bones" Mackay at the Presidents Cup.
Herman and Justine Reed, wife of Patrick Reed, a member of the 2017 U.S. Presidents Cup team.
Herman and Woods walk with PGA Tour pro Daniel Berger.
Berger played on the 2017 U.S. Presidents Cup team.
Herman, second from front left, poses with the rest of the wives and girlfriends of the U.S. team after they won the Presidents Cup.
Herman and Woods pose with the entire U.S. Presidents Cup team and their wives and girlfriends.
Meet Tiger Woods's new girlfriend: Erica Herman
