WATCH: Tiger takes a bow after making first birdie of third round

By Dylan Dethier
Saturday, December 02, 2017

It hadn't exactly been Tiger Woods's day at the Hero World Challenge.

Five bogeys through 13 holes had dropped Woods from a share of fifth place toward the bottom of the leaderboard.

But after he got his birdie putt to drop on the 14th hole, Woods acknowledged the moment with a smile and a bow to the crowd.

 

