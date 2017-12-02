WATCH: Tiger takes a bow after making first birdie of third round

1:00 | Tour & News
Taking a look at Tiger's swing
The GOLF Live team takes a look at Tiger's swing from 2010 and his swing now. Is Tiger all the way back?
It hadn't exactly been Tiger Woods's day at the Hero World Challenge.
Five bogeys through 13 holes had dropped Woods from a share of fifth place toward the bottom of the leaderboard.
But after he got his birdie putt to drop on the 14th hole, Woods acknowledged the moment with a smile and a bow to the crowd.
It produces his first birdie of the day and @TigerWoods takes a bow pic.twitter.com/lIhPu1lwRG— Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) December 2, 2017