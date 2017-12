Tiger Woods has done nothing but impress so far in his return to competition at the Hero World Challenge. Through two rounds, the former World No. 1 is seven under par and tied for 5th. his game and his health are providing hope that this particular comeback will be more successful that in the past.

Can Tiger keep it together and charge up the leaderboard on Moving Day? We'll be following and reporting every shot he hits on Saturday right here. Follow his entire round below.

