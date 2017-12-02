After promising 36-hole start, Tiger Woods stumbles in third round of Hero World Challenge

NASSAU, Bahamas — Even Tiger Woods was able to poke fun at his uninspiring Saturday at Albany.

Staring down a 10-footer for birdie on the par-4 14th, Woods rolled in the putt. He picked up his ball, took a couple of steps and then lifted his hat and bowed to the crowd. He smiled and held up one finger as the gallery laughed.

The meaning of that pointer finger? That was his first birdie of the day.

Woods turned heads and blew away expectations in the first 36 holes of his return to competitive golf, but he couldn't continue that pace to open the weekend, shooting a three-over 75 on a windy afternoon. But he wasn't the only one. Winds of 10-15 mph — with gusts up to 20 mph — made Albany play harder than it has in the three years the tournament's been here.

After rounds of 69 and 68 put the 41-year-old five off the lead at the halfway point, Woods dropped further off the pace Saturday. He's four under for the tournament and tied for 10th.

Playing for the first time in 10 months, days like this were expected for Woods. He hit only nine greens and his short game let him down on the front nine. He closed the day, well, though, making two birdies and six pars over the final eight holes.

Woods's problems started on the opening tee Saturday. He missed the fairway, missed the green and made bogey. After a two-putt par on the 2nd, Woods’s 3-wood went over the green on the par-5 3rd. With his ball resting between two cuts, his pitch came up short. He chipped on and then missed a short par putt — his first close-in miss of the week.

He added back-to-back bogeys on 6 and 7. On 6, a par-5, he missed the green with a wedge from about 100 hards and his chip overshot the green, coming to rest on the collar. He two-putted for bogey. Then, on the drivable par-4 7th, Woods screamed at his tee shot to bite, but it missed the green right and rolled down a slope and into the rough. His flop shot came up a couple of feet short and rolled back down the hill. A chip and two-putt from there led to another bogey.

In total, four of Woods's chips around the green either fell short or overshot the putting surface — not even counting a shot from the green-side bunker that ran off the green on 9.

A missed green on No. 10 led to another bogey, but he made his first birdie on 14 and added another on 17. Woods hit the green in regulation on the last seven holes of his round.