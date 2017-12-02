TEE TIMES: Pairings, TV schedule for Round 4 of the Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods may have slipped from contention for the title this Sunday, but the leaderboard is packed with big names. Can Jordan Spieth or Justin Rose chase down Charley Hoffman from five shots back in the final round?
Woods will tee off for the final round at 11:10 a.m. ET alongside Justin Thomas. Check out the full list of tee times and pairings for Sunday's final round below.
What: Hero World Challenge
Where: Albany, Nassau, Bahamas
When: Thursday-Sunday, Nov. 30-Dec. 3
Defending champion: Hideki Matsuyama (18 under, 270)
Purse: $3.5 million ($1 million winner)
TV SCHEDULE (ET)
Sunday: 11-1 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1-4 p.m. (NBC)
Watch the Hero World Challenge live on fuboTV. Start your seven-day free trial by clicking here.
ROUND 4 TEE TIMES (ET)
10:37 a.m. — Brooks Koepka, Henrik Stenson
10:48 a.m. — Daniel Berger, Kevin Kisner
10:59 a.m. — Dustin Johnson, Alex Noren
11:10 a.m. — Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods
11:21 a.m. — Kevin Chappell, Tommy Fleetwood
11:32 a.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Kuchar
11:43 a.m. — Patrick Reed, Rickie Fowler
11:54 a.m. — Francesco Molinari, Jordan Spieth
12:05 p.m. — Justin Rose, Charley Hoffman