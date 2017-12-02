TEE TIMES: Pairings, TV schedule for Round 4 of the Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods may have slipped from contention for the title this Sunday, but the leaderboard is packed with big names. Can Jordan Spieth or Justin Rose chase down Charley Hoffman from five shots back in the final round?

Woods will tee off for the final round at 11:10 a.m. ET alongside Justin Thomas. Check out the full list of tee times and pairings for Sunday's final round below.

What: Hero World Challenge

Where: Albany, Nassau, Bahamas

When: Thursday-Sunday, Nov. 30-Dec. 3

Defending champion: Hideki Matsuyama (18 under, 270)

Purse: $3.5 million ($1 million winner)

TV SCHEDULE (ET)

Sunday: 11-1 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1-4 p.m. (NBC)

Watch the Hero World Challenge live on fuboTV. Start your seven-day free trial by clicking here.

ROUND 4 TEE TIMES (ET)

10:37 a.m. — Brooks Koepka, Henrik Stenson

10:48 a.m. — Daniel Berger, Kevin Kisner

10:59 a.m. — Dustin Johnson, Alex Noren

11:10 a.m. — Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods

11:21 a.m. — ​​Kevin Chappell, Tommy Fleetwood

11:32 a.m. — ​Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Kuchar

11:43 a.m. — Patrick Reed, Rickie Fowler​

11:54 a.m. — Francesco Molinari, Jordan Spieth

12:05 p.m. — Justin Rose, Charley Hoffman