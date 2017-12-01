WATCH: Tiger Woods drains eagle putt to take the lead at the Hero World Challenge

Few people could have expected Tiger Woods to play so well in his opening round, but no one could have predicted his performance in Friday's second round at the Hero World Challenge.

After making birdie at three of his first four holes, Woods arrived at the 9th at six under for the tournament and one off the lead. He then bombed his drive on the par 5, pured a 3-wood 270 yards onto the green, and finally drained the 15-foot putt for an eagle and the outright lead. Check out the highlights below.