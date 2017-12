Twitter explodes as Tiger Woods pulls into the lead at the Hero World Challenge

UPDATE: Woods eagled the par-5 9th to take the outright lead. Yes, Twitter went nuts again.

In the second round of the Hero World Challenge, Tiger Woods briefly pulled into the lead, his first lead in a tournament since August 2015. Predictably, Twitter went crazy. Here's a small sample of how the world reacted:

Tiger tied for the lead... pic.twitter.com/f4RhkYV9em — Hunter Mahan (@HunterMahan) December 1, 2017

Woods Woods Woods Woods Woods — Willy Wilcox (@willwilcoxgolf) December 1, 2017

Just wanna say...I truly love this sight. Keep it going . pic.twitter.com/fhSD9RVwjn — Zach Johnson (@ZachJohnsonPGA) December 1, 2017

Awesome @TigerWoods is baaaack. Looks ready to go .. — Juli Inkster (@JuliInkster) December 1, 2017

Happy to see @TigerWoods back playing! Go kick some butt out there — Lexi Thompson (@Lexi) December 1, 2017

Tiger Woods now tied for the lead at -6. — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) December 1, 2017

TIGER WOODS IS TIED FOR FIRST. pic.twitter.com/CUDpLI3q17 — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) December 1, 2017