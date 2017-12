Tiger Woods got off to a hot start on Thursday in the first round of the Hero World Challenge, firing a three-under 69 while also answering countless questions about how his game would hold up (not to mention his back) after so much time away from the game.

But can Woods keep up the solid play on day 2 in the Bahamas and even contend for the lead? We'll be following and reporting every shot he hits on Friday right here. Follow his entire round below.

FULL ROUND 2 LEADERBOARD | FIRST ROUND RECAP