TEE TIMES: Pairings, TV schedule for Round 3 of the Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods had another promising round on Friday at the Hero World Challenge, and now he's legitimately in contention for the title this weekend. Can he back up his first two rounds and take the lead heading into the final round?

Woods will tee off for the third round at 12:53 p.m. ET alongside Hideki Matsuyama. Check out the full list of tee times and pairings for Saturday's third round below.

What: Hero World Challenge

Where: Albany, Nassau, Bahamas

When: Thursday-Sunday, Nov. 30-Dec. 3

Defending champion: Hideki Matsuyama (18 under, 270)

Purse: $3.5 million ($1 million winner)

TV schedule (ET)

Saturday: 12-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-5 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday: 11-1 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1-4 p.m. (NBC)

Round 3 tee times (ET)

11:47 a.m. — Daniel Berger, Brooks Koepka

11:58 a.m. — Alex Noren, Kevin Kisner

12:09 p.m. — Dustin Johnson, Henrik Stenson

12:20 p.m. — Kevin Chappell, Justin Thomas

12:31 p.m. — Rickie Fowler, Patrick Reed

12:42 p.m. — Francesco Molinari, Matt Kuchar

12:53 p.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Tiger Woods

1:04 p.m. — Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose

1:15 p.m. — Charley Hoffman, Jordan Spieth