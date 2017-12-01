TEE TIMES: Pairings, TV schedule for Round 3 of the Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods fires 68 Friday at Hero World Challenge
Tiger Woods had another great round in his first tournament since February, shooting a four-under 68 to finish at seven under through two rounds at the Hero World Challenge.
By GOLF WIRE
Friday, December 01, 2017

Tiger Woods had another promising round on Friday at the Hero World Challenge, and now he's legitimately in contention for the title this weekend. Can he back up his first two rounds and take the lead heading into the final round?

Woods will tee off for the third round at 12:53 p.m. ET alongside Hideki Matsuyama. Check out the full list of tee times and pairings for Saturday's third round below.

What: Hero World Challenge
Where: Albany, Nassau, Bahamas
When: Thursday-Sunday, Nov. 30-Dec. 3
Defending champion: Hideki Matsuyama (18 under, 270)
Purse: $3.5 million ($1 million winner)

TV schedule (ET)

Saturday: 12-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-5 p.m. (NBC)
Sunday: 11-1 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1-4 p.m. (NBC)

Round 3 tee times (ET)

11:47 a.m. — Daniel Berger, Brooks Koepka
11:58 a.m. — Alex Noren, Kevin Kisner
12:09 p.m. — Dustin Johnson, Henrik Stenson
12:20 p.m. — Kevin Chappell, Justin Thomas
12:31 p.m. — Rickie Fowler, Patrick Reed
12:42 p.m. — Francesco Molinari, Matt Kuchar
12:53 p.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Tiger Woods
1:04 p.m. — Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose
1:15 p.m. — Charley Hoffman, Jordan Spieth

