Phil Mickelson's brother Tim will caddie full-time this season

Tim Mickelson will join his brother as a full-time caddie this season, leaving behind his role as rising star Jon Rahm's agent. Phil Mickelson split with his longtime caddie Jim "Bones" Mackay in June, with Tim filling in for Bones since. Bones and Mickelson worked together for 25 years. Bones has moved on to a new role as an on-course reporter for NBC/ Golf Channel.

"Coach Mickelson will always be important to me and has done many good things to support my career, and I wish him and Phil well in their new partnership," Rahm said in a statement. The Spaniard is currently ranked fourth in the world.

In his announcement back in June, Bones wrote that the famous "veto" given to him by Phil each season was still intact. "I do want to say for the record that I did not use my 'veto' this year. I would like to pass it along to Tim, in all its glory," he wrote.