Matsuyama questioned (and exonerated) over potential rules violation

3:53 | Tour & News
Understanding the proposed changes to the Rules of Golf
GOLF Today sits down with the USGA’s Senior Director of Rules to talk about the planned changes to the rules of golf.
By GOLF WIRE
Friday, December 01, 2017

Did Hideki improve his lie… or didn’t he?

That was the question.

In the second round of the Hero World Challenge, Hideki Matsuyama was at the center of a rules quandary after he chunked a chip shot on the 18th hole. As the ball rolled back toward his feet, Matsuyama tamped down the divot he had created with the shot, which could have been interpreted as an attempt to improve his lie for the ensuing shot.

The episode generated some chatter on social media.

Under Rule 13-2, a player must not improve or allow to be improved “the position or lie of his ball…or the area of his intended stance or swing…by pressing a club on the ground.” However, officials deemed that Matsuyama did not violate the rule, because he did not intend to improve his lie. Tour rules official Mark Russell rendered the verdict after discussing the matter with Matsuyama following the round.

Matsuyama bogeyed the 18th, the lone blemish in an otherwise a sparkling round. He made seven birdies on his way to a 66 and trails leader Charley Hoffman by five shots.

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN