Gamblers have spoken! After one round at the Hero, Tiger has better odds to win the Masters than Phil Mickelson

0:46 | Tour & News
Tiger Woods shoots 69 in first round of his return
Tiger Woods shot a three-under 69 to open the Hero World Challenge, his first tournament back since his fourth back surgery.
By Josh Berhow
Friday, December 01, 2017

Golf fans have reason to be optimistic following Tiger Woods's opening-round 69 at the Hero World Challenge Thursday in the Bahamas, his first competitive round in about 10 months.

And the oddsmakers? They're psyched, too.

Enter Paddy Power, an Irish gambling website, which as of Friday morning give Woods better odds to win the Masters than — wait for it — Phil Mickelson.

Woods is listed at 33/1 to win the Masters, and Mickelson is 35/1. Woods also currently has the same odds or better odds to win than Henrik Stenson (33/1), Paul Casey (33/1), Brooks Koepka (35/1) and Tommy Fleetwood (100/1).

Woods's last victory came at the 2013 Bridgestone, and Mickelson's last win was the 2013 British Open. They have seven Masters green jackets between them.

But only one round into Woods's return, look for these odds to bounce around for a while.

Mickelson and Woods have seven green jackets between them.

Photo by Montana Pritchard/PGA of America via Getty Images

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN