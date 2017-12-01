Even the players at the Hero World Challenge wanted updates on Tiger Woods

0:46 | Tour & News
Tiger Woods shoots 69 in first round of his return
Tiger Woods shot a three-under 69 to open the Hero World Challenge, his first tournament back since his fourth back surgery.
By Kiley Bense
Friday, December 01, 2017

Fans weren't the only ones anxiously refreshing Twitter or sneaking a glimpse of TV coverage to get an update on Tiger Woods's progress yesterday in his return to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. 

The pros (including the ones in the field) were desperate for news, too. Matt Kuchar told reporters that the mood at the tournament was focused on Woods.

"Absolutely, we wanted the Tiger Woods update," he said. "On every hole we were trying to find an update. We were asking some of the microphone guys for an update. Certainly I think everybody was excited and couldn't wait to see how he would do."

Woods tees off at 11:43 a.m. today with Henrik Stenson. He's T-8, three shots behind leader Tommy Fleetwood.

Tiger Woods reacts to his birdie on the eighth green during the first round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany, Bahamas on November 30, 2017 in Nassau, Bahamas.
Getty Images

