Even the players at the Hero World Challenge wanted updates on Tiger Woods

Fans weren't the only ones anxiously refreshing Twitter or sneaking a glimpse of TV coverage to get an update on Tiger Woods's progress yesterday in his return to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

The pros (including the ones in the field) were desperate for news, too. Matt Kuchar told reporters that the mood at the tournament was focused on Woods.

"Absolutely, we wanted the Tiger Woods update," he said. "On every hole we were trying to find an update. We were asking some of the microphone guys for an update. Certainly I think everybody was excited and couldn't wait to see how he would do."

Woods tees off at 11:43 a.m. today with Henrik Stenson. He's T-8, three shots behind leader Tommy Fleetwood.