WATCH: Tiger's first comeback fist-pump after holing putt from off the green

6:28 | Tour & News
Tour Confidential: Expectations for Tiger's return and a round of golf with President Trump
The Tour Confidential team discusses what we can expect from Tiger's return to professional golf, whether he can win in 2018 and how his round with President Trump played out.
After catching his chip heavy, Woods was faced with a 15-footer from off the green at the par-4 4th hole. You can see what happened next below.
There's the fist pump!— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 30, 2017
Huge par save on No. 4 for @TigerWoods.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/Z15iCSgZxu
Is the 4th hole of the Hero World Challenge too early to break out a vintage Tiger fist-pump?
Nah, we don't think so either.