Top 100 Teacher Mike Adams: 'Once he discards the rust, look out, Tour: Tiger is back'

PGA Professional Mike Adams is a GOLF Top 100 Teacher based in Gladstone, N.J., and also spends time at Medalist Golf Club in Jupiter, Fla.

I have been fortunate to see Tiger's transformation up close, because he is a member where I teach at Medalist in Jupiter, Fla. The amazing thing is the speed is back. His driver is now in the 118-120 mph range, not 110-113 mph, which is where we have seen him the last five years.

Overall, Tiger's swing looks solid. He is hitting little draws with the driver and his irons are pretty straight. He hit a 2-iron today (on No. 3) and a 3-wood (on No. 9) that were vintage Tiger. His wedge game looks like the Tiger of old. He mishit two pitch shots (on Nos. 4 and 9), but the rest were solid. He has worked extremely hard to get his game, body and short game back to a level where he can compete.

Tiger has played rounds with Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Daniel Berger, Rory McIlroy, and Brooks Koepka to try to gauge where his game is. They said he was hitting the ball far and straight and that his irons were crisp, but they were most impressed with his wedge game, which each one said was stellar. Tiger said this is the first time in over five years he's been pain-free.

GOLF Top 100 teacher Mike Adams has seen Tiger's transformation up close, and he likes what he sees. Getty Images

A Woods comeback would be incredible for the sports world. When he plays well, it means volumes for our game: people rejoice and follow golf more. I predict he will win this year and contend in majors, and I wouldn't be surprised to see him put on another green jacket and hoist the trophy in April. Outside a couple of loose shots, he struck the ball pretty well today.

Once he discards the rust, look out Tour: Tiger is back.