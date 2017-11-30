Tiger's back and the stars are watching: see reactions from Steph Curry, Michael Phelps, and more

There's just something different about Tiger being back in competition, and it's caught the attention of some of the world's top athletes.

The Hero World Challenge might be little more than an offseason exhibition, but stars from Michael Phelps and Steph Curry to Jessica Korda and John Daly are dialed into the action to see how Woods fares in his return to competitive golf. Check out some of their reactions below:

Pumped to be watching @TigerWoods back out there!!! — Michael Phelps (@MichaelPhelps) November 30, 2017

The wait is over. The wait is over. @TigerWoods — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 30, 2017

Tiger just fist pumped and I got chills — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) November 30, 2017

Great seeing Tiger back in action he’s definitely great for the game of golf! Wishing @TigerWoods nothing but the best of luck! @TGRLiveEvents #HeroWorldChallenge — John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) November 30, 2017

It's a great day to see @TigerWoods back on the golf course! — Bo Jackson (@BoJackson) November 30, 2017

Is there anything better then watching @TigerWoods play golf again? #fistpumpsForDaysssss — Jessica Korda (@Thejessicakorda) November 30, 2017

Anyone watching the golf tonight? — Edoardo Molinari (@DodoMolinari) November 30, 2017

Tiger Woods tees off at noon today in round one at the Hero World Challenge day in the Bahamas. 18 players in field, playing in twosomes. Woods with Justin Thomas. pic.twitter.com/u5FYUTJ4TQ — Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) November 30, 2017

Tiger is the only player that can say "BE GOOD!" on the 3rd hole of the tournament and everyone loves it

Great to have you back @TigerWoods — Tony Finau Golf (@tonyfinaugolf) November 30, 2017

Good to see Tiger healthy and competing again. Should be a good week..but I still outdrive him. pic.twitter.com/4wMBuwEsCR — Dustin Johnson (@DJohnsonPGA) November 28, 2017

Awesome to see the man @TigerWoods back playing!! What a legend!!! — Branden Grace (@BrandenGrace) November 30, 2017