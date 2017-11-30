Tiger's back and the stars are watching: see reactions from Steph Curry, Michael Phelps, and more

What expectations should we have for Tiger at Hero World Challenge?
We're told that Tiger is healthy and ready to go, so what sort of expectations should we have for a player who was once the best in the world?
By EXTRA SPIN STAFF
Thursday, November 30, 2017

There's just something different about Tiger being back in competition, and it's caught the attention of some of the world's top athletes.

The Hero World Challenge might be little more than an offseason exhibition, but stars from Michael Phelps and Steph Curry to Jessica Korda and John Daly are dialed into the action to see how Woods fares in his return to competitive golf. Check out some of their reactions below:

 

 

