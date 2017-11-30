Hero World Challenge Live Blog: Follow Tiger Woods's first round

Tiger Woods is making his long-awaited return to professional golf in the first round of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. The former World No. 1 golfer missed most of the 2017 golf season after having his fourth back surgery in the spring. His last round of competitive professional golf was at the Dubai Desert Classic in February, where he withdrew after the first round due to injury.

Can he shake off the rust and put together a good round, or will he struggle out of the gate? Follow his entire round below.

