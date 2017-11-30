TEE TIMES: Pairings, TV schedule for Round 2 of the Hero World Challenge

The first round of the 2017 Hero World Challenge featured Tiger Woods's return to competitive golf, and spectators were treated to a solid three-under 69 performance by the former world no. 1. Whether or not he can continue his strong play is yet to be seen.

Our first glimpse will be in Friday's second round. Woods tees off at 11:43 a.m. ET alongside Henrik Stenson. Check out the full list of tee times and pairings for Friday's second round below.

What: Hero World Challenge

Where: Albany, Nassau, Bahamas

When: Thursday-Sunday, Nov. 30-Dec. 3

Defending champion: Hideki Matsuyama (18 under, 270)

Purse: $3.5 million ($1 million winner)

TV schedule (ET)

Friday: 12:30-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 12-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-5 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday: 11-1 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1-4 p.m. (NBC)

Round 2 tee times (ET)

11:10 a.m. — Alex Noren, Daniel Berger

11:21 a.m. — Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed

11:32 a.m. — Kevin Kisner, Hideki Matsuyama

11:43 a.m. — Tiger Woods, Henrik Stenson

11:54 a.m. — Charley Hoffman, Justin Thomas

12:05 p.m. — Jordan Spieth, Francesco Molinari

12:16 p.m. — Justin Rose, Dustin Johnson

12:27 p.m. — Matt Kuchar, Kevin Chappell

12:38 p.m. — Tommy Fleetwood, Rickie Fowler