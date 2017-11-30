TEE TIMES: Pairings, TV schedule for Round 2 of the Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the Hero World Challenge.
Getty Images
By GOLF WIRE
Thursday, November 30, 2017

The first round of the 2017 Hero World Challenge featured Tiger Woods's return to competitive golf, and spectators were treated to a solid three-under 69 performance by the former world no. 1. Whether or not he can continue his strong play is yet to be seen.

Our first glimpse will be in Friday's second round. Woods tees off at 11:43 a.m. ET alongside Henrik Stenson. Check out the full list of tee times and pairings for Friday's second round below.

What: Hero World Challenge
Where: Albany, Nassau, Bahamas
When: Thursday-Sunday, Nov. 30-Dec. 3
Defending champion: Hideki Matsuyama (18 under, 270)
Purse: $3.5 million ($1 million winner)

TV schedule (ET)

Friday: 12:30-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Saturday: 12-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-5 p.m. (NBC)
Sunday: 11-1 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1-4 p.m. (NBC)

 

Watch the Hero World Challenge live on fuboTV. Start your seven-day free trial by clicking here.

Round 2 tee times (ET)

11:10 a.m. — Alex Noren, Daniel Berger
11:21 a.m. — Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed
11:32 a.m. — Kevin Kisner, Hideki Matsuyama
11:43 a.m. — Tiger Woods, Henrik Stenson
11:54 a.m. — Charley Hoffman, Justin Thomas
12:05 p.m. — Jordan Spieth, Francesco Molinari
12:16 p.m. — Justin Rose, Dustin Johnson
12:27 p.m. — Matt Kuchar, Kevin Chappell
12:38 p.m. — Tommy Fleetwood, Rickie Fowler

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN